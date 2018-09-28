X2 Partners with ‘Xtraordinary’ NFL Star Jarvis Landry

Englewood Cliffs, N.J. — Advanced Bio Development, Inc (ABD) today announced a new, year-long, multi-program partnership with NFL star receiver Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns. Landry will serve as a brand ambassador for ABD’s flagship product, X2 All-Natural Energy Drink.

“Jarvis Landry is part of a new generation of athlete who is committed to reaching the pinnacle of his sport through passion, vigilance, and fueling his body naturally,” said X2 Energy Drink Founder and CEO, Dr. Ralph Ferrante. “Jarvis has clearly excelled on the field. He’s renowned for his training regimen and is respected as one of the NFL’s best conditioned athletes. We’re excited to align with an athlete of his caliber who is committed to excellence and who uses X2 to reach his peak performance.”

Used by multiple professional teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, X2 Energy aims to provide legions of athletes with natural alternatives to today’s unhealthy products. Rooted in 10 years of research and development, X2’s patented formula features a proprietary formulation of essential ingredients that support the development of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), the body’s essential source of real energy.

“I’m whole-heartedly committed to reaching my peak performance – for my teammates, for the Cleveland Browns, for my fans, and for myself,” said Landry. “X2 products were already a staple in my training regimen, so I am excited to officially join the family and work with Dr. Ferrante and his team to bring X2 to the forefront.”

Through the new partnership, fans can expect to see an array of Landry-inspired promotions, programs, and community initiatives throughout the year.

X2 All-Natural Energy 12-ounce cans are available nationally in all Subway® restaurants as well as at 7-Eleven stores in select areas of the country. X2 is also available via Amazon and regionally in chain and independent retailers and continues to expand into additional locations throughout the country.

Headquartered in Englewood, Cliffs, New Jersey Advanced Bio Development, Inc. (ABD) was founded in 2006. The mission of X2 is to pioneer the development of natural energy products that deliver sustained energy to enhance a healthy, active lifestyle.

X2 All-Natural Energy, the company’s flagship product, is designed for everyday use. X2 is low in sugar, has no artificial ingredients, and uses only naturally-derived caffeine from green tea. Leveraging a unique formula combining fast and slow acting sugars, X2 delivers sustained energy without adverse side effects like jitters or a hard crash. It is non-carbonated and comes in six flavors, including a Sport version with coconut water for added hydration.

X2 Pro-Sport Energy is a 2 oz. ready-to-drink patented formula, rooted in science is specially developed to maximize training and enhance competitive performance. X2 Pro-Sport Energy is NSF certified, ensuring the highest level of independent laboratory quality assurance. X2 Pro-Sport Energy is used by MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA professional sports teams.