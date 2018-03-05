Zola Launches Organic Sparkling Energy Waters

SAN FRANCISCO — Zola, makers of delicious hydration beverages powered by plant-based ingredients, is announcing the launch of its new Organic Sparkling Energy Waters, as the next step in plant-based functional beverage innovation.

With no added sugar, and only 10 calories per 12oz can, Zola’s NEW Organic Sparkling Energy Waters deliver the caffeine equivalent of 1½ espresso shots with 100mg of plant-powered caffeine from green coffee, green tea, and yerba mate extracts. Additionally, each refreshing flavor delivers plant-based antioxidants, providing a good source of Vitamins C & E.

Zola’s Organic Sparkling Energy Waters are launching with four naturally refreshing flavors: Pink Grapefruit, Blackberry Cucumber, Blood Orange, and Lemon Lime –available June 2018 with an SRP of $2.49 per 12 fl oz sleek aluminum can.

“We are proud of our Organic Sparkling Energy Waters that deliver the refreshment, energy and focus you need to crush your day,” said Chris Cuvelier, Zola’s Founder & CEO. “With no added sugar, and only 10 calories, these delicious drinks are sure to unlock your inspiration from within.”

Zola’s entire line of natural, great-tasting Coconut Waters, Organic Açaí Juices, and Organic Hydrating Energy Drinks are now Non-GMO Project Verified, showing Zola’s commitment to using only the highest quality ingredients. In addition, Zola has transitioned to vegan and gluten-free ingredients across all product lines.

“Our new Organic Sparkling Energy Water line and our entire Non-GMO Project Verified Plant-Powered Hydration portfolio are supported by our ‘Live Zola’ integrated marketing campaign, consisting of engaging social promotions & advertising, strategic customer partnerships, in-store shopper marketing programs, and lifestyle event sponsorships,” said Pete Brennan, Zola’s Chief Growth Officer / Marketing GM.

“At Zola, we celebrate that feeling of exhilaration when you achieve something amazing and are inspired to raise your arms up high,” said Chris Cuvelier, Zola’s Founder & CEO. “Our ‘Live Zola’ campaign invites you to drink Zola, experience Plant-Powered Hydration, and show us what inspires you!”

Chris added, “Surfing is my passion. At the end of a really fun wave, I often turn around, look towards my friends, and raise my arms up high as I fall back into the ocean. That is my moment of inspiration.”

As part of the new campaign, Zola is developing a team of brand ambassadors who live the 24/7 lifestyle to tell the Zola story. Zola’s first brand ambassador is Luca Padua, the youngest person to ever surf Mavericks, the legendary big wave located off the coast of Half Moon Bay, CA. Luca surfed Mavericks at age thirteen, and today, is recognized globally as one of the top up and coming big wave surfers. Luca relies on Zola and Plant-Powered Hydration to take his performance to the next level.

About Zola

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Zola was founded in 2001 by CEO, Chris Cuvelier, who launched Zola as the world’s first bottled Açaí juice. Chris has been driving category innovation ever since, with the introduction of Coconut Water in 2011, and most recently in 2017, a line of Organic Hydrating Energy drinks made with sparkling coconut water to hydrate and organic plant-powered energy sources including green coffee and green tea extracts to re-energize and replenish. Zola’s NEW Organic Sparkling Energy Waters, launching June 2018, round out the portfolio, delivering plant-powered caffeine and antioxidants with only 10 calories and no added sugar.