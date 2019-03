SAN FRANCISCO— South San Francisco, California-based ALO Drink, the number one ready-to-drink aloe vera beverage brand in the U.S., unveiled a new proprietary bottle shape featuring a tapered center and an updated label design.

“The objective of our new design was to improve our brand equities, increase simplicity and reduce complexity in our design language, and to evolve our aesthetic to be more on trend with what appeals to consumers today,” said Henry Chen, president and founder of ALO Drink. “It had been over 10 years since we launched our original design, so it was well time for not just a creative evolution, but a brand new visual approach.”

The new label features highly stylized aloe vera leaves that wrap the flavor callout and continues around the bottle for a completely unique approach to the category “Our new exclusive bottle and label design reinforces our leadership position in the category,” said Chen.

The new design will first be featured in ALO Drink’s original lineup in 16.9 oz. (500mL) PET bottles. Bottle width and depth remain the same, while bottle height increases by 0.5cm. The new bottles will be available to ship starting April 2019.

Aloe vera drinks have been a leading contributor to growth in the increasingly popular plant-based food and beverage category, and among the fastest growing functional/better-for-you beverages.

ALO Drink will be showcasing the new bottles at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim California, in March 2019, Booth #449.

About ALO Drink

ALO Drink, a division of SPI West Port, Inc., was established in 2009. ALO Drink is the best selling ready-to-drink aloe vera beverage line in the U.S. grocery, natural, mass and c-store channels. ALO Drink is available in retail stores across the U.S. and Canada, including at Whole Foods Market, Rite Aid, CVS, Safeway/Albertson’s, Kroger, Sprouts, Publix, Extra Mile, Wawa, Quik Trip, Circle K, Sunoco, Holiday Station Stores and Sheetz. For more information, visit ALOdrink.com or email info@alodrink.com.