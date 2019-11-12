Basis Adds 90 Premium Safeway Stores Across Colorado

DENVER— Clean hydration beverage, Basis announced this week that it is adding 90 premium Safeway stores across Colorado, bringing the company’s total grocery channel footprint to over 200 stores.

Basis can be found in the “Colorado Proud” section of these premium Safeways next to other local Colorado products. This is Basis’ first exposure to the conventional retail market but plans on adding another 90 King Soopers early next year.

“We believe our product fits both the natural and conventional markets nicely,” says Kyle Nowak, co-founder of Basis. “We see ourselves competing well against traditional sports drinks and healthy hydration options like Coconut water in these stores.”

