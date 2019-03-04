Brands Within Reach Partners With Illy Caffè North America

MAMARONECK, N.Y.— Brands Within Reach (BWR) has announced it is partnering with illy to begin distributing the illy line of premium caffè ready to drink products in five slim designed cans offered in 6.8 oz. and 8.5 oz. sizes.

illy Ready to Drink (RTD) is 100 percent Arabica coffee and delivers the extraordinary taste of illy coffee known around the world. The all-natural product has no preservatives, added colors or flavors and is sweetened with non-GMO beet sugar. The illy Ready to Drink Cappuccino, Caffè Latte and Mochaccino SKUs use hormone-free milk and have less calories per serving than other popular ready to drink coffees on the market (nearly 50 percent in comparison with certain brands). One of the most popular SKUs, the Unsweetened Caffè contains only 5 calories for a 6.8 oz can.

“Nearly two-thirds of the Millennial population are drinking cold coffee and they favor products with superior taste, authenticity and sustainable qualities,” said Olivier Sonnois, BWR’s CEO. “The power of the Illy brand provides a unique point of attraction and credibility in the RTD Coffee category and it is well differentiated to entice coffee lovers in this age group.”

Illy RTD Caffès will be sampled at the Natural Products Expo West, Booth #1566.

About Brands Within Reach

Since 2003, BWR has focused its attention and efforts in building a unique and entrepreneurial expertise in marketing and distributing brands with strong consumer appeal and enhanced product attributes in North America. For more information: bwrgroup.com