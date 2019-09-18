CRUNK!!! Energy Adds Sour Apple Flavor to Lineup

TWINSBURG, Ohio– CRUNK!!! Energy has introduced the newest bold flavor to be added to our delicious lineup of naturally fueled energy products – Sour Apple. New Sour Apple is uniquely crafted with natural flavors and real cane sugar for a sweet and sour punch. The continued expansion of the CRUNK!!! Energy lineup provides our customers with even more flavors and variety.

“The CRUNK!!! Energy Team is extremely proud and excited to introduce our newest CRUNK!!! flavor, Sour Apple,” said Jon Gunnerson, Chief Executive Officer of Solvi Acquisition, parent company of CRUNK!!! Energy. “Sour Apple is a strong trend in the beverage market and will add a great tasting flavor to our lineup”

CRUNK!!! Energy is available in a 16 oz. can at select retail and convenience stores. Additional flavors include the original great tasting Pomegranate, along with Blood Orange, Mango-Peach, and Grape-Acai. In addition, Sour Apple and all flavors are available on the CRUNK!!! Energy website at crunkenergy.com and on Amazon.

About CRUNK!!! Energy

CRUNK!!! Energy is a premium brand with an unforgettable name and incomparable taste in the Energy Drink Category. All CRUNK!!! Energy products are uniquely crafted with natural juices, fruit flavors, and never artificial flavors, or colors. CRUNK!!! Energy brings a long lasting natural energy boost from herbs and botanicals and an unrivaled taste since 2004.