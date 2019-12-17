Danone Waters Brands Announce Net Zero Carbon Emission Commitments

As a global food and beverage company, Danone recognizes the urgency of the climate challenge, and its brands are responding by taking tangible action, with commitments to accelerate their journey towards a balanced footprint of zero net carbon emissions.

Within the Danone Waters division, four major brands have already committed to reaching net zero carbon emission in the coming years: evian by 2020, Lanjarón and Volvic by 2025 and Font Vella by 2030. In the frame of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP25, currently taking place in Madrid, three more Danone subsidiaries have now added their own commitments: as B-Corp certified companies, they have become co-signatories of the B-Lab pledge, which aims to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, to reach a 1.5°C trajectory leading to net zero by 2030.

With these commitments, our entities and brands are accelerating and reinforcing their actions to fight climate change and reduce their carbon emissions.

Danone’s Chairman & CEO Emmanuel Faber declared: “I welcome and warmly support B- Lab’s leadership in responding to the climate emergency. With the signature of this pledge, Danone is now building further on the pioneering commitments from brands likeevian in the U.S. and Germany; Lanjarón, Font Vella in Spain and Volvic in Germany, to reach net zero carbon emission. And we will not stop there. In line with our ‘One Planet.One Health’ ambition, we will continue to work individually and collectively to drive an industry-wide transition to a low-carbon economy. It is our most important responsibility, to help prepare a sustainable future for the next generation, and the ones that will follow.”

Today’s commitments are part of a company wide effort by Danone to promote greenhouse gas reduction. In 2015, we committed to becoming carbon neutral across our full value-chain by 2050 and to reduce scope 1, 2 and 3 emission intensity by 50% for 2030. Our journey towards carbon neutrality has been approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative in 2017 as being in line with the global measures necessary to keep global warming below 2° C, making Danone one of the first 100 companies to align its carbon reduction trajectory with the Paris Agreement. In 2018, Danone was rated A(Leadership)for its climate change policy and is part of the Climate A List established by CDP, an international non-profit organization which runs the global environmental disclosure system. In September 2019 at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York,Danone joined 86 other global companies in signing the Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge. This represents a significant acceleration of our GHG emission reduction targets, across scope 1, 2 and 3.

These initiatives connect with Danone’s ambition to become a Certified B Corp globally by 2030, ‘using business as a force for good’ to create sustainable value for all and protecting our planet.

About Danone

Dedicated to bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone is a leading global food & beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories in three businesses:Essential Dairy & Plant-Based Products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices, in line with its ‘One Planet. One Health’ vision which reflects a strong belief that the health of people and that of the planet are interconnected. To bring this vision to life and create superior, sustainable, profitable value for all its stakeholders, Danone has defined its 2030 Goals: a set of nine integrated goals aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. Danone commits to operating in an efficient, responsible and inclusive manner; it holds itself to the highest standards in doing business, as reflected by its ambition to become one of the first multinationals certified as B CorpTM. With more than 100,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €24.7 billion in sales in 2018. Danone’s portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow &Gate, Horizon, Mizone, Oikos, Prostokvashino, Silk, Vega).Listed on Euronext Paris and on the OTCQX market via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program,Danone is a component stock of leading social responsibility indexes including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes, Vigeo Eiris, the Ethibel Sustainability Index, MSCI Global Sustainability, MSCI Global SRI Indexes and the FTSE4Good Index.