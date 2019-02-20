Elevator Talk: Thirty-Two Degrees Coconut Water Kefir Provides Dairy-Free Probiotics

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Garret Mccormick is the co-founder of Thirty-Two Degrees, a kefir company that has developed an innovative product by fermenting coconut water. The probiotic packed beverage is organic and naturally dairy-free, offering a unique alternative to traditional kefir. The brand is in its early stages of growth and available in independent retailers.

