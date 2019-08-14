Elmhurst 1925 Launches New Hemp Barista Edition

ELMA, N.Y.– Elmhurst 1925, maker of simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based milks, has announced the expansion of its popular Barista Editions line with its new Hemp Barista Edition. Crafted with only six ingredients, including real hemp cream, and blended with whole grain oats, Hemp Barista Edition steams and froths as beautifully as whole milk for a variety of coffee applications.

Elmhurst Hemp Barista Edition is simply made with only six ingredients and delivers a rich and creamier consistency than everyday plant milks, making it perfect for coffee applications, including foaming, frothing and steaming in specialty coffee beverages. Elmhurst Hemp Barista Edition is made without artificial flavors, carrageenan, gums, oils or other emulsifiers, and is an excellent source of omega-3 ALA, containing 650mg per serving. Hemp Barista Edition is also Certified Vegan, gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy-free and OU Kosher.

“We’re excited to expand the reach of our hemp-based innovation into our barista series with the launch of our new Hemp Barista Edition,” said Peter Truby, vice president of marketing at Elmhurst 1925. “Harnessing the power of superfood hemp seeds, which are packed with omega-3s, protein, fiber and more, our Hemp Barista Edition upgrades any coffee with a creamy and delicious plant milk that rivals whole milk.”

All Elmhurst plant milks, including Hemp Barista Edition, are made using the brand’s exclusive HydroRelease method. Starting with pure water, this process separates the components of a nut, grain or seed before reassembling them as a creamy, beverage-ready emulsion, maintaining the full nutrition of the source ingredient without added gums or emulsifiers.

Elmhurst Hemp Barista Edition is available online now at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com with an SRP of $6.99 per 32 oz. carton, and will be hitting retailers and cafés soon. Elmhurst plant milks can be purchased at natural and traditional grocers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s, Publix, Fairway Market, Shaws and more, plus online at Elmhurst1925.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about Elmhurst’s plant-based portfolio, visit elmhurst1925.com.

About Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925 makes simple, nutritious and incredibly delicious plant-based nut and grain milks. Elmhurst was founded in 2017, but the company’s roots date back to 1925. Originally Elmhurst Dairy, the multigenerational, family-run organization operated for almost a century under Max Schwartz and son Henry. After a meeting with plant nutrition pioneer, Dr. Cheryl Mitchell, Henry made a progressive pivot and decided to close his famous dairy plant and found Elmhurst Milked. All Elmhurst plant milks are created through a unique HydroRelease method, which uses water to harness the full nutritional content of raw nuts, grains, and seeds. Nutrients are separated and recombined naturally to form a smooth, creamy beverage without the use of added gums or stabilizers. All Elmhurst varieties have six ingredients or less, no added gums or emulsifiers, and up to four times as many nuts as other leading brands. To learn more about Elmhurst, please visit elmhurst1925.com, or find us Facebook and Instagram.