Expo East 2019 Gallery: CBD, Tea, and Energy Drinks

Hemp was one of the top ingredient trends at this year’s Natural Products Expo East 2019. In this gallery of new products as seen at, we take a look at some of the brands innovating in CBD beverages, as well as new teas and energy drinks.

Chiques Creek Chiques Creek Chiques Creek released its Hemp Tea line, made with hemp seed oil. The line includes original, Passionfruit + Mint and Peach + Lemon + Dandelion flavors.

Sunshine Beverages Sunshine Beverages Energy drink maker Sunshine Beverages launched a line of zero calorie sparkling energy waters. The line features three flavors: Citrus Lime, Lotus Pear, and Pomegranate Acai. Each 12 oz. can contains 70 mg of caffeine and added vitamins and electrolytes.

Lion Dandelion Tea Lion Dandelion Tea Lion unveiled its rebranded products, featuring new labels. The company also added unsweetened Lemon Elderflower and full flavor Blackberry Rose varieties.

Hoplark HopTea Hoplark HopTea Hoplark HopTea added grapefruit-flavored SKU The Hoplemousse One to its line of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink teas brewed with hops. The flavor is made with white tea and contains 50 mg of caffeine per 16 oz. can.

Mood33 Mood33 Looking toward mainstream retail, the latest line from cannabis-infused tonic brand Mood33 drops THC in favor of 33 mg of full spectrum hemp CBD per 12 oz. bottle. The herbal tea line comes in six flavors: Calm (lavender and chamomile), Joy (peach and yerba mate), Passion (passionfruit, hibiscus and lime), Peace (watermelon, mint and basil), Wellbeing (blueberries, reishi mushrooms and hops) and Energy (with 133 mg of caffeine from green coffee beans).

PLNT PLNT Hemp-infused beverage maker PLNT launched two new SKUs at the show: Blackberry + Ginger and Lemon + Lavender.

Yum Matcha Yum Matcha California-based startup Yum Matcha made its Expo premiere with a line of matcha green teas. The line, available in Erewhon, features original, Citron Lemongrass, Mint Mojito, Peach Lavender, and Strawberry Basil varieties available in 16 oz. bottles.

Rama Tea Rama Tea Great Point Brands debuted Rama, a line of premium, low-calorie, unsweetened teas. The line uses butterfly pea flower tea from Malaysia and features flavors including Restore (dandelion, ginger and lemon), Glow (rose petals, hibiscus, and rosemary), Boost (spearmint, ginseng, and holy basil) and Zen (lemongrass, lavender, chamomile).

O2 Sports Recovery Drink O2 Sports Recovery Drink The oxygenated sports recovery drink maker announced O2 + Hemp CBD in two flavors: Pomegranate Guava and Peach Pear. Each 12 oz. can contains 10 mg of broad spectrum hemp extract and electrolytes.

DOSE DOSE DOSE launched a line of hemp-based shakes featuring 15 g of protein per 11 oz. carton. The line comes in Spiced Vanilla and Chocolate Truffle varieties.