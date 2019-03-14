Expo West 2019 Gallery: Kombucha + Drinking Vinegars

If past editions of Natural Products Expo West highlighted the potential for kombucha to become a mainstream beverage category, this year’s show seemed to confirm that its moment has arrived. Kombucha brands at Expo West 2019 showed a growing willingness to explore different formats and flavors that can help them introduce the drinking experience to new consumers and into new use occasions. Meanwhile, though the category is still trailing kombucha in terms of household penetration, drinking vinegar brands have also pursued a similar growth strategy by leveraging the increasing popularity of gut health-focused drinks and functional beverages in general.

In this slideshow gallery, we highlight some of the notable new kombucha and drinking vinegar products and brand redesigns as seen at Expo West 2019, including shelf-stable cans from Revive, a new look for Better Booch, and Odwalla’s hybrid “Smoobucha.”