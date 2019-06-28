GacLife Launches in Northern California

SANTA MONICA— The gac fruit-infused natural health beverage, GacLife, is now available in Northern California. Over the past year, GacLife successfully launched in over 100 store locations in Southern California. Over the last 30 days Gaclife has launched its beverages in over 200 locations in Northern California including the Stockwell autonomous stores and select grocers. In the Northern California region, Gaclife is working with distributor Renaissance Specialty Foods and broker Share Organics on continued expansion.

Based on extensive scientific research, GacLife took one of the world’s rarest superfruits, Gac (Momordica cochinchinensis), and created an all-natural, organic, vegan health drink with no added sugars. Gac fruit’s potent phytonutrients, including highly bioavailable carotenoids, provide powerful antioxidant protection for the whole body. GacLife has been a breakout favorite in its Southern California test markets since launching in late 2018, where it can be found on the shelves of natural food grocers such as Gelsons, Erewhon, Lazy Acres, as well as the mini-bars of high-end hotels such as the Fairmont Miramar and Viceroy Santa Monica.

“We are thrilled to offer our super-fruit infused beverage to the Northern California marketplace,” said Yin Zou founders of GacLife. “The gac fruit may be new to the US, but the rare superfruit indigenous to Southeast Asian regions is known as the most powerful fruit in the world because of its high concentration of antioxidant carotenoids, vitamins, and other nutrients. By offering a full line of delicious “solutions by nature”, we are not only able to encourage healthy eating and drinking but also contribute to a higher standard of wellness.”

GacLife functions now available in Northern and Southern California include:

Hydrate – Gac’s flagship sparking antioxidant solution, with mango or passionfruit replenishes antioxidants which can help prevent environmental damage

Energy – Revitalizing green tea, ginseng, guarana, and sparkling water boost concentration, maintain alertness, and reduce mental and physical fatigue

Sport – Refreshing with lemon juice and natural electrolytes help reduce inflammation and regulate muscle and nerve function

Cleanse – Detoxifying activated charcoal, nettle, dandelion and cranberry juice help remove toxins while improving digestion and immunity

Beauty – Skin-rejuvenating coenzyme Q10 and blueberries revitalize the body and help prevent signs of aging

Relax – Soothing, tranquil kava blend with lemon and delicious raspberry offer natural stress relief, replenishes antioxidants and promotes a relaxed state of mind

Sleep – Calming chamomile passionflower and natural electrolytes help support nerve function and revitalize the body during sleep

Gac comes in a 6-pack of 12 oz. recyclable aluminum that is shelf-stable and offers an easy, on-the-go solution. Each can of Gac has the lowest amount of added sugar (0 gm), the highest amount of antioxidant carotenoids (20 mg), and the lowest calorie count compared with other mainstream beverage products. Gac is available in over 300 retail locations in California and can be purchased online with free shipping at Amazon.com, Albertson’s Marketplace and gaclife.com for $24.00 per 6-pack, or $19.20 per 6-pack for a monthly subscription.

To learn more and to order Gac today, please visit gaclife.com. To join the conversation, use #drinkgac and follow GacLife on Instagram @drinkgaclife.