Gallery: February’s New Products/Expo West Preview

This week, the BevNET team is walking the show floor and tracking down news from one of the year’s biggest trade shows, Natural Products Expo West 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. Before bringing you the latest stories and innovations from this year’s event, we are taking a look back at a slate of new products that launched or were announced in February, many of which by brands exhibiting at the show. From expansions in oat milk to several new zero-sugar energy drinks, here’s a glimpse at what you may have missed from the past month — and a tease of what to expect from this year’s show. Booth numbers are included for all brands exhibiting at Expo West this year.

ALO ALO Ready-to-drink aloe vera beverage maker ALO is giving a first look at its new bottle design for its line of 16.9 oz. PET bottles, which will being shipping in April.

Altru Altru Available in four SKUs -- Peach Mangosteen, Tangerine Prickly Pear, Mango Cherimoya, and Coconut Jackfruit -- Altru is a functional water product enhanced with electrolytes, natural caffeine and antioxidants, including glutathione.

BOS (N1939) BOS (N1939) South African brand BOS has introduced a new unsweetened sparkling variety of its RTD organic rooibos iced tea in three flavors: Blueberry & Jasmine, White Peach & Elderflower and Pineapple & Coconut. The product will retail for $1.99 for a 12 oz. can.

Brew Dr. Kombucha (N1816) Brew Dr. Kombucha (N1816) Due to popular demand, Brew Dr. Kombucha announced the addition of its formerly limited edition summer season flavor Strawberry Basil to the permanent product roster. Strawberry Basil is available in 14 oz. and 32 oz. bottles and 4-packs of 12-oz. cans.

Califia Farms (5192/5294) Califia Farms (5192/5294) Available in Unsweetened, Unsweetened Vanilla and Chocolate varieties, Califia Farms Ubermilks are a line of oat milks that contain 8 g of plant-based protein per serving and eight essential amino acids and fatty acids from plant oils.

Fanta Fanta Fanta is rolling out limited edition seasonal cans for spring, which feature five individual designs specific to each flavor profile: Orange, Strawberry, Pineapple, Berry and Green Apple. In addition, the brand has announced Wild Cherry as its newest flavor.

Mamma Chia (2475) Mamma Chia (2475) Chia seed-based snack and beverage company Mamma Chia introduced its latest innovation last month: Chia Protein Smoothies, which feature 1200 mg of Omega-3, 13 g of plant-based protein, 2100 mg of MCT and 9 g of sugar per 12 oz. bottle. The product is available in three flavors: Tropical Mango, Mixed Berry and Strawberry Banana.

MATI (H1012) MATI (H1012) North Carolina-based organic natural energy drink maker MATI introduced three new zero-calorie flavors to its lineup in February: Raspberry Mint, Lemon Ginger and Grapefruit. The new SKUs are now available for purchase through the MATI website and at retail partners in the Southeast, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market, Earth Fare, Harris Teeter and H-E-B.

Mooala (N230) Mooala (N230) Banana milk maker Mooala has expanded its range of plant-based offerings with the launch of an organic, no sugar added coconut oat milk. The product contains 50 calories per serving and will have a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Natalie's (217) Natalie's (217) Marking the brand’s first foray into cold-pressed juices, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company has introduced a three-SKU line of holistic juices featuring functional botanicals, traditional spices and superfood ingredients.

Pervida (8016/8322) Pervida (8016/8322) Now available for purchase through the company’s website, functional beverage maker Pervida has introduced Pervida Calm, which contains 12 mg of full spectrum CBD per 12 oz. can and is available in a single flavor, Blackberry Papaya.

Pop & Bottle (N337) Pop & Bottle (N337) Organic latte company Pop & Bottle has introduced its latest innovation: a vanilla cold brew almond milk latte. The product will be available on the West Coast, Texas, Rockies, Mid Atlantic and the Tri-State area and will have a suggested retail price of $3.99 for an 11 oz. bottle.

Pure Leaf Pure Leaf Seeking to highlight one of the hottest ingredients in beverage, Pure Leaf has launched three new herbal iced tea flavors featuring hibiscus: Mango Hibiscus, Peach Hibiscus and Cherry Hibiscus. Each contains 100-110 calories per serving.

Red Bull Red Bull The latest entries in Red Bull’s flavored “Edition” series: Red Bull Peach Edition and Red Bull Pear Edition Sugarfree, currently available nationwide in 12 oz. cans.

Rook Rook New Jersey-based Rook Coffee is now offering its New Orleans-style cold brew coffee concentrate for nationwide shipping. The product is available in 4-packs of 32 oz. bottles.

Simply (1645) Simply (1645) Moving from chilled juices to a new category, Simply is unveiling its fruit smoothies in three varieites: Strawberry Banana, Mango Pineapple and Orchard Berry.

Spindrift (5531) Spindrift (5531) Spindrift has made Lime the newest entrant to its lineup of flavors in 12 oz cans. Like the brand’s other products, the new SKU is made with squeezed fruit juice and carbonated water as its only ingredients.