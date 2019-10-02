Health-Ade Introduces Grape Vibes

LOS ANGELES– Health-Ade, the bubbly, delicious kombucha you can feel good about drinking is launching Grape Vibes, a bold new SKU that is both delicious and innovative, boasting a fresh new design. Grape Vibes debuts on the heels of Health-Ade’s last launch of Tropical Punch, a deliciously tangy take on an old classic. Grape Vibes will retail for $3.99/16 oz.

Grape Vibes kicks off a company wide initiative to make kombucha even more accessible to the mainstream with a striking new marketing campaign this month. Print and digital advertisements for the “You Brew You” Campaign will be featured in Allure, GQ, Vanity Fair, Us Weekly and OK! from October 2019 through 2020 in these and other outlets.

Grape Vibes is made from original kombucha and cold-pressed organic California grapes yielding a perfectly tart and sweet flavor vibe. Grape Vibes brings Health-Ade’s total range to 14 delicious flavors. All Health-Ade products are brewed with only the highest quality ingredients and are fermented in glass to prevent plastic or metal leaching, resulting in a smooth, bubbly and naturally low sugar kombucha.

About Health-Ade

Health-Ade is committed to brewing the best tasting and highest quality kombucha you can buy. Founded in 2012 in LA farmers’ markets, Health-Ade brews the old-fashioned way: with living cultures. Fermented in super-small 2.5-gallon batches, and in glass which prevents plastic or metal leaching, Health-Ade flavors with only the highest quality ingredients, like cold-pressed juice from organic produce. This artisanal process results in a delicious, smooth, bubbly, and naturally low sugar kombucha that makes you feel good. The brand is currently available in over 25,000 retail locations nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target, and is offered in 16oz bottles (MSRP: $3.99), 64oz Growlers (MRSP: $13.99) and 8 oz. 4-packs (MSRP: $9.99). Health-Ade’s growing roster of 14 flavors are certified organic, Non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, vegan, and raw, and always free of anything engineered. For more information, visit health-ade.com. Follow along on Instagram @healthade, Facebook/HealthAde, and Twitter @DrinkHealthAde.