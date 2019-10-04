Hemp-Infused Carbonated Beverage Brand cleen:craft Announces Launch

SEATTLE— cleen:craft has announced the nationwide launch of its carbonated ready-to-drink adult alternative beverages. cleen:craft is THC-free, utilizes 2 mg of full-spectrum hemp extract per ounce and all-natural juices, resulting in sparkling beverages with premium taste and effect.

Designed to “power your mood”, cleen:craft premium beverages were created and are being produced in a historic downtown Seattle neighborhood. cleen:craft is free of synthetic materials and is available for sale, shipping to 34 US States, in 8.4-ounce cans and 32 oz growlers through its e-commerce platform.

cleen:craft beverages:

Contain 2 mg of full-spectrum hemp extract per ounce

8.4 oz single, 4-pack or variety packs and 32 oz. growler options for purchase

Available in ginger, lime and cola flavors

Ginger: Earthy notes, just the right burn, mellowed by sweetness

Lime: Sugared lime perfectly balanced with a touch of natural tartness

Cola: The hand-crafted soda fountain cola: caramel-driven sweetness with an organic palate

Research suggests CBD can provide a “therapeutic handshake” to the endocannabinoid system, the receptors throughout the human body that, when properly aligned, help establish homeostasis—or equilibrium between the body’s physiological processes. Full-spectrum hemp extract can be naturally abundant in CBD.

The team at cleen:craft dedicated significant time to sourcing their ingredients. As veterans in the food and beverage industries, they knew that if their beverages didn’t taste good, and if consumers didn’t feel an immediate benefit, the drinks would be unlikely to be successful—even with the CBD craze at an all-time high.

“After being in the adult beverage, music and cannabis businesses for the last 22 years, I knew there was a sweet spot between creating a new, versatile beverage for adults of all ages, while at the same time encouraging the growth of hemp on a massive scale to maximize its ecological benefits,” said Marcus Charles, co-founder of cleen:craft and cleen:hemp. “When people enjoy our beverages, they tend to feel slight energy or relaxation, depending on their current mood and setting. Additionally, as hemp is grown around the country and the world to provide raw biomass materials, hemp will likely become our planet’s biggest carbon sink.”

“It’s exciting to see someone with Marcus’ background bring demonstrated expertise to the premium beverage space as demand for these products grows,” noted Pete Moran, founder of experiential marketing agency, ZJ Group, who is working with cleen:craft on consumer education and creating events aimed at attracting new retail partners, beginning in October.

While cleen:craft also works as a mixer for cocktails, consumers are increasingly interested in alcohol-free wellness—making cleen:craft sparkling beverages an excellent alternative to consuming alcohol or THC.

About cleen:craft

Designed to “Power Your Mood”™, cleen:craft sparkling beverages are created by carefully isolating and harnessing THC-free full spectrum hemp extract, then combining it with natural, simple ingredients, including real juice concentrates and cane sugar. cleen:craft is the perfect ready to drink beverage – cold out of the can, or as a mixer in your favorite spirit or spirt-free cocktails. Power Your Mood™, cleen:craft™ (Cleen Craft INC) & cleen:wellness™ (Cleen Wellness INC) are subsidiaries of cleen:hemp™ (Cleen Hemp Inc). cleen:hemp is a pioneering hemp company with expertise in industrial hemp including the cannabinoids – CBD, CBN, CBG, CBC among others. It was founded in the Seattle market, known globally for its culture of cultivating craft foods, beverages and wellness products.