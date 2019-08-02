Humm Kombucha Hires President Matt Witherell

BEND, Ore.— Humm Kombucha announced that it has named Matt Witherell as president. Witherell brings more than 20 years of experience in general management, strategy, finance, sales and cross-functional team leadership for high-profile companies, including Red Bull, MillerCoors, JPMorgan Chase, Barclay’s Capital and Deloitte Consulting.

As president, Witherell will oversee sales, marketing, operations, HR and finance strategies with a focus on enhancing partnerships with retailers and distributors to accelerate growth for the thriving beverage brand.

Witherell is a proven leader who will help further define the emerging kombucha category and Humm’s accessible positioning within the category. With its wide range of appealing flavors, from familiar tastes such as Strawberry Lemonade and Coconut Lime to the more distinctive Mango Passionfruit, Blueberry Mint, and Pineapple Turmeric, Humm has been one of the fastest-growing kombucha brands. The company’s co-founders find Witherell the right leader to shape Humm’s permanent role in the beverage category, as more people discover the benefits of the lightly-effervescent fermented drink.

“Humm is especially well-positioned to take a disproportionate share of the category growth as it is delicious, drinkable, fun, and it is craft-brewed for consistency,” said Witherell. “Humm has so much of what people want from their beverages today: it is packed with probiotics and energy-boosting B12, tastes great, is as low as 5g of sugar per serving and is verified non-alcoholic.”

“We are thrilled to have Matt join Humm Kombucha and believe his experience in growing teams along with his innate ability to identify opportunities, develop strategies, and execute practical business solutions will take Humm to the next level,” said Jamie Danek, Humm’s Co-founder and CEO.

As CEO, Danek will continue to deliver Humm’s vision of sharing a delicious beverage that extends the refreshing and functional benefits of kombucha to a broader population, while partnering with Witherell and Co-founder Michelle Mitchell on leading and growing the Humm team.

“Matt has a strong track record of leading and inspiring people,” said Mitchell. “This aligns with one of our core pillars; to grow our team members’ skills, experience and knowledge for both professional and personal growth,” added Mitchell.

Witherell graduated from Dartmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Government and holds an MBA from Stanford University.

About Humm Kombucha

Humm is a drinkable and delicious kombucha and a fan favorite amongst families, athletes and wellness seekers. Founded in 2009 by kombucha enthusiasts Jamie Danek and Michelle Mitchell, the company is one of the largest, fastest-growing, and beloved kombucha brands. From the company’s early days brewing in the founders’ kitchen through its movement to a full-scale brewery, Humm Kombucha has remained focused on taste, accessibility, and overall wellness because health and happiness go hand-in-hand. Humm can be found in grocery stores, convenience stores, and restaurants throughout North America, and now in many parts of Europe and Asia. Humm can be found in all 50 states and at retailers including Target, Walmart, Safeway, Costco, and Whole Foods locations. Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Humm created the world’s first Kombucha tap room in 2013 and welcomes visitors to grab a glass or a growler. Visit Humm online at hummkombucha.com.