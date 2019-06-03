IFT19 to Host Over 1,200 Exhibitors

Over 17,000 CPG manufacturers, marketers and formulators are gathering this week at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans for IFT19, the annual show for the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT).

IFT19’s Food Expo will feature over 1,200 exhibitors offering a wide range of ingredients and technology for food, beverage and dietary supplement manufacturers.

More than just a trade show, IFT19’s schedule includes more than dozens of educational sessions and hundreds of technical research presentations. BevNET’s coverage of IFT19 is sponsored by Cargill (booth 4113).

Key Facts:

Who Exhibits: Ingredient, flavor, technology and service companies

Who Attends: CPG manufacturers, marketers and formulators

When: June 2-5 , 2019

Where: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA

Expo Hours:

Monday- 10:00 – 5:00

Tuesday – 10:00 – 5:00

Wednesday- 10:00 – 4:00

For more information on the event, please visit www.iftevent.org.