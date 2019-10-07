NACS 2019 Gallery: New Products Set For C-Stores

This year’s annual National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show once again served as a showcase for beverage innovation from some of the biggest names in the business, including Coca-Cola, Danone/White Wave, Nestle Waters and Keurig Dr Pepper. In this gallery, we highlight a handful of notable new products introduced at the show across a range of categories.

Coca-Cola Energy Coca-Cola Energy The U.S. launch of Coke’s trademarked energy drink line moves the iconic soda brand into one of the convenience channel’s most profitable categories. The product, set to debut in January, will be available in four SKUs — Energy, Zero Sugar, Cherry and Cherry Zero Sugar — in 12 oz sleek cans, each with 114 mg of caffeine per serving.

S. Pellegrino S. Pellegrino After introducing the product last year, S. Pellegrino is launching three flavors from its zero-calorie flavored line, Essenza, in 16.9 oz PET bottles: Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate, Lemon & Lemon Zest and Blood Orange & Black Raspberry, the latter being a new addition.

Peet's Peet's Peet’s is launching a line of indulgence-leaning blended coffee drinks to play alongside its RTD iced espresso products. Peet’s Blended Coffee is set to launch in January 2020 in Chocolate Truffle, Caramel Dulce, Vanilla Crème and Coffee & Cream varieties.

Talking Rain Talking Rain After introducing a caffeinated variety to its Sparkling Ice line of flavored carbonated waters, Talking Rain is launching a caffeinated zero-calorie seltzer product in 12 oz. cans.

Dunkin' Donuts Cold Brew Dunkin' Donuts Cold Brew Dunkin’ Donuts is set to extend its partnership with Coca-Cola for its ready-to-drink products with the January 2020 launch of Dunkin’ Donuts Cold Brew, available in Midnight Black and Caramel Black flavors. Each is lightly sweetened — Midnight Black has 7 grams of sugar, while Caramel has 10 — and packaged in a 9 oz. aluminum bottle.

Poland Spring Poland Spring As part of a shakeup of Nestlé Waters North America portfolio, Poland Spring will launch a three-SKU line of energy waters next year, available in the Northeast region. The line will be available in three SKUs — Valencia Orange, Meyer Lemon and White Peach.

Health-Ade Health-Ade Health-Ade showcased Grape Vibes as the latest addition to its lineup. The flavor will retail for $3.99 per 16 oz. bottle.

STOK STOK Danone/White Wave coffee brand STOK is moving down in size to move up in strength with the launch of Triple Shot. The new cold brew variety, available in a single vanilla flavor, contains 225 mg of caffeine per 15 oz can.

Vita Coco Vita Coco Vita Coco announced several flavor extensions to its pressed coconut line, which launched last year. Packed in c-store friendly 16.9 oz PET bottles, each with “pressed” prominently splashed underneath the brand’s new visual identity, the new flavors will be mango and strawberry banana.

P10 P10 PSR Brands launched P10, a line of performance beverages featuring four SKUs with varying hydration, pre-workout, and energy functionalities. The RTD line is an extension of the company’s P10 pre- and post-workout powders.