Neurohacker Collective Launches Qualia Nootropic Energy Shot

C ARLSBAD, Calif.— Neurohacker Collective, the human optimization company developing products designed to improve mental performance, longevity, and brain health, has launched Qualia Nootropic Energy Shot, its first liquid nootropic product designed to support brain energy levels leading to optimal mental and physical performance in high-demand situations such as work, school, social interactions, and the gym.

Pound for pound, the brain uses more energy than any organ in the body. As the world speeds up and daily stressors feel more prevalent, common tasks like critical thinking, problem-solving, paying attention, and achieving our goals become more challenging as mental energy is prematurely exhausted before the day’s end. Our mental and physical performance depends on the major brain processes that require a lot of energy. With today’s launch of the Qualia Nootropic Energy Shot, people can invest more mental and physical effort, for longer periods of time, wherever a person’s life and circumstances would benefit from it.

The Qualia Nootropic Energy Shot was designed by Neurohacker Collective’s team of researchers, scientists, and doctors who researched and selected 12 science-backed ingredients. Each ingredient has multiple stand-alone actions, but also complementary, additive and synergistic actions that allow for optimal support of neural and cognitive pathways and processes.

Through research, Neurohacker developed a formula containing nootropic compounds, amino acids, choline donors, fruit extracts and herbal extracts that work together to support the enhancement of mental energy, focus, cognitive processing, and productivity.

The Qualia Nootropic Energy Shot Ingredients Include:

EnXtra Alpinia galanga Root Extract: In clinical studies, supplementation with EnXtra supported alertness and focus for up to 5 hours with and without caffeine. EnXtra can be used as a replacement for caffeine or used with caffeine to prevent a crash and prolong caffeine’s nootropic benefits, especially with enhancing reaction times.

Cereboost American Ginseng Root Extract: A ginseng root extract standardized for ginsenoside content. Ginsenosides are thought to be responsible for many of the adaptogenic (i.e., stress and fatigue support) and health-promoting properties associated with ginseng. Cereboost is known to enhance attention accuracy, working memory, and secondary memory.

NooLVL: Supports blood levels of L-arginine, which promotes circulation to metabolically active tissues, like the brain and muscles. This plays a big role in allowing these tissues to perform their functions at a high level. NooLVLTM enhances exercise performance and post-exercise recovery, while also supporting brain performance, promoting mental flexibility, focus, processing speed, and executive function.

Organic Coffeeberry Whole Fruit Extract: A source of caffeine known to enhance alertness, processing speed, and motor reflexes.

For more details on Qualia Nootropic Energy Shot ingredients, please visit this link.

“The Qualia Nootropic Energy Shot was formulated by assessing and identifying which brain functions, neurochemical systems, and physiological processes we could target to quickly boost cognitive performance. Each of the 12 ingredients was carefully selected by taking into account both individual value and synergistic value to the other ingredients in the formula,” notes Neurohacker scientist, Dr. Greg Kelly. “This allows better support of neural and cognitive pathways and processes beyond other energy shots on the market.”

When asked about Qualia’s Nootropic Energy Shot, during customer testing, Chiara Wright said “I was pleasantly surprised to stumble upon the Neurohacker Collective community. I’ve had great experiences using Neurohacker nootropics. I love the Nootropic Energy Shot’s ability to hone my focus. The onset is subtle, but the effects are substantial and long-lasting. The best part — experiencing calm, collected presence. No crazy coffee jitters!”

Qualia Nootropic Energy Shot sold as a 20-pack with auto shipping starting at $59.50. For more details or to purchase your first set, please visit neurohacker.com.

About Neurohacker Collective

Neurohacker Collective is a human optimization company developing products to improve mental performance and brain health. Its first product, Qualia, is a nootropic stack based on a unique whole-systems approach designed to support people in achieving creative, productive flow states. Neurohacker’s supplements are built with the best ingredients on the market and support mental performance and brain health, promote focus, concentration, memory, and creativity. The company’s mission is to create best in class well-being products by employing a unique R&D methodology based on complex systems science. Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 and is based in Carlsbad, CA. For more information, please visit www.neurohacker.com.