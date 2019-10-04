Peet’s Coffee Expands Ready-to-Drink Portfolio with Debut of Blended Coffees

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Peet’s Coffee will preview Peet’s Blended Coffee, a new line of four ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, at this year’s National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show in Atlanta, Georgia. Chocolate Truffle, Caramel Dulce, Vanilla Crème, and Coffee & Cream are made with real cream, real sugar, and 100% single-origin Colombian coffee—delivering an upgraded coffee treat. Peet’s Blended Coffee, slated to launch across convenience, grocery, mass and drug stores, will be available in California starting early January 2020 distributed by Keurig Dr Pepper.

The Pursuit of Better Coffee

Alfred Peet, the company’s founder, opened the first Peet’s storefront in 1966 in pursuit of better coffee and his rich, complex, superior quality roasts were unlike anything Americans ever tasted. Over its fifty-three-year history, Peet’s has remained focused on delivering the best coffee experience for consumers, whether that be handcrafted beverages in retail coffee bars or the freshest beans available nationally through grocery, mass, and club channels. Peet’s approaches RTD with the same commitment it has for beans and is excited to take on this large segment of the coffee category in 2020 with its new Blended Coffee. The Peet’s legacy of quality coffee results in high brand loyalty with consumers eager to extend their consumption of premium coffee to new dayp arts with Peet’s RTD beverages.

“One of the top reasons consumers buy ready-to-drink coffee is for a creamy treat,” said Gretchen Koch, Senior Director of Marketing, Peet’s Coffee. “We know consumers are turning to this category for indulgence, but they are not fully satisfied with the options they have today. Our Blended Coffee offers consumers better indulgence with real cream, real sugar and premium, single-origin Colombian coffee, which ultimately provides an upgraded creamy coffee experience.”

Peet’s will preview the following Blended Coffee offerings at NACS. Each flavor is made with 100% single-origin Colombian coffee, real cream, real sugar, and comes in 13.7-fluid-ounce glass bottle with a suggested retail price of $2.99 to $3.49 USD:

Chocolate Truffle—Made with real cocoa, Chocolate Truffle is a deliciously rich, chocolate accentuated by the 100% Colombian coffee.

Caramel Dulce—An elevated, rich caramel that delivers a dulce de leche profile complemented by the smooth, coffee flavor.

Vanilla Créme—A smooth and creamy Madagascar vanilla perfectly complemented by the rich coffee.

Coffee & Cream—Premium 100% Colombian coffee is blended with real cream, milk and sugar for a deliciously creamy coffee experience.

About Peet’s Coffee

Founded in Berkeley, California in 1966 by Alfred Peet, the “Big Bang of coffee,” Peet’s Coffee® introduced an artisan movement by sourcing the world’s best beans, hand-roasting in small batches, and crafting beverages by hand. With rich, complex, superior quality roasts unlike anything Americans ever tasted before, Peet’s influenced generations of coffee entrepreneurs and connoisseurs. Today, Peet’s is uncompromisingly dedicated to its founding tenets and asserts a strict standard of freshness, ensuring optimum flavor with a team that personally vets the beans and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee available at 15,000 grocery and convenience stores nationwide. Peet’s operates from the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States and grows its business through retail, grocery, on-premise, and e-commerce channels. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet’s: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.