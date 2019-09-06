Picnik Launches New Dairy-Free Collagen and Vegan Creamers

AUSTIN, Texas– Picnik, creator of the original grass-fed butter coffee creamer and Austin-based restaurants, has announced the addition of two new dairy-free functional varieties to its growing family of creamers: Vegan and Collagen. Like Picnik’s Original Creamer, the two new options are unsweetened, powered by MCT oil for an energy and brain boost, and have a similar flavor profile to half-and-half.

All three creamers have new vibrant and modern packaging that puts a spotlight on high-quality ingredients like coconut cream, grass-fed collagen and grass-fed butter, while creating a strong and attractive brand block on shelf. Hitting shelves and online retailers this September, the new Vegan and Collagen Creamers will be available at select Target stores and all Giant/Martin’s locations, while the Original Creamer is available at all Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. All three varieties will also be available in two-packs at picnik.com.

“I created Picnik after discovering the life-changing difference that high-quality fats and other functional ingredients could have on physical health and mental clarity,” said Naomi Seifter, CEO and founder of Picnik. “Based on the response we received to our Original Creamer, we knew we wanted to expand the line so it was more inclusive of all dietary needs. Inclusiveness is a core value we live by, so I’ve worked hard to create our new offerings keeping in mind consumers who are vegan or prefer plant-based food as well as the millions out there who are already putting collagen in their coffee daily. We’re eager to share these new creamers with the world and are excited to share the magic of Picnik with the masses!”

Designed to be coffee’s best friend, all Picnik Creamers are Keto Certified, Non-GMO ProjectVerified, and contain zero sugar or net carbs. Like the Original Creamer, the new Vegan andCollagen Creamers mix effortlessly into hot or cold beverages and are an easy and nourishing way to add the energizing properties of MCT oil to coffees, teas, smoothies and more. Additional product details include:

Picnik Vegan Creamer – made with luscious coconut cream, cashew milk and MCT oil, this silky dairy-free creamer features a plant-based honest-to-goodness recipe – you won’t miss the dairy! Paleo-friendly and Keto Certified.

Picnik Collagen Creamer – featuring grass-fed collagen and rich cashew cream, this dairy free creamer offers an added boost for hair, skin, gut, and joints. Paleo-friendly and Keto Certified.

Picnik will be debuting the new Vegan and Collagen creamers at Natural Products Expo East Sept.12-14. Attendees of the show are invited to the Picnik booth, #8001 to learn more and taste them first hand.

Picnik Creamers feature high-quality superstar ingredients – like grass-fed butter from pasture-raised cows that is high in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A, D, E and K. Picnik’s easily digestible MCT oil is100 percent derived from coconuts and quickly converts into ketones (a primary fuel source for the brain and muscles) after consumption. So, whether you’re trying to feel more satiated in the morning, add a creaminess to your coffee, smoothies or tea, Picnik Creamers make it easier than ever to feel and function your very best.

Picnik Creamers are available in select Costco, Whole Foods, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target andGiant/Martin’s locations, as well as online at Amazon and www.picnikaustin.com. For more information about Picnik Creamers and Austin restaurant locations, please visitwww.picnikaustin.com.

About Picnik

Naomi Seifter opened Picnik in 2013, operating the Austin-based food trailer out of a repurposed shipping container. The concept was simple: wholesome food that’s convenient and nutritious. Picnik began serving gluten-free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch items, butter coffee, and bone broth, all with a focus on sourcing locally and using premium ingredients. As one of the first paleo inspired concepts in Austin, Picnik quickly gained a devoted following (especially for its grass-fed butter coffee), and in 2016, opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant—the first eatery in theAustin area to accommodate all dietary restrictions and food allergies without sacrificing taste. The following year, Picnik hit grocery stores nationwide to share the goodness of the signature butter coffee recipes, and also opened a second food trailer. Picnik continues to grow and impact the wellbeing of thousands of people. For more information on retail products and Picnik’s Austin locations, please visit www.picnikaustin.com.