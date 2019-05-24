Regatta Craft Mixers and US Sailing Enter New Multi-Year Sponsorship

BRISTOL, R.I.– US Sailing and Regatta Craft Mixers, a producer of premium craft mixers, have entered a new multi-year sponsorship agreement. Regatta Craft Mixers is now the official craft mixer and ginger beer of US Sailing. This partnership will enhance the on-site experiences of participants at US Sailing events and it will support Regatta Craft Mixers’ ability to introduce and showcase their products to sailors and at yacht clubs and sailing organizations around the country.

“US Sailing and Regatta Craft Mixers share a passion for sailing and having fun on the water with family and friends,” said Jack Gierhart, CEO of US Sailing. “It is truly special when you have the opportunity to align with another innovative company that shares those same values. We are looking forward to working withRegatta Craft Mixers to engage with our member sailors and organizations.”

Through this partnership, Regatta Craft Mixers will be a National Sponsor of the U.S. Match Racing Championship, a US Sailing National Championship. The 2019 event will be hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco on October 3-6. Regatta Craft Mixers will be on-site and provide participants with opportunities to sample their products. Regatta Craft Mixers has been supporting this championship as a sponsor since 2017.

Regatta Craft Mixers is also a Silver Sponsor of both the SailingLeadership Forum in 2020 and the National Sailing Programs Symposium (NSPS) in 2021, and will be working with US Sailing to support local yacht clubs around the country.

The Sailing Leadership Forum will take place at the Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa (Calif.) on February 6-8, 2020. The Forum brings together leaders from sail training and education, yacht club and sailing organization management, race officials and industry professionals to discuss topics, issues, and challenges in our sport.

NSPS is the only conference of its kind that brings together program directors, instructors, and volunteers to share and learn best practices with one another about running, maintaining and improving sailing programs. The specific dates and location for NSPS 2021 will be determined at a later date.

In addition, beginning in 2020, Regatta Craft Mixers will be a partner at all US Sailing 100% Regattas. These regattas pledge to require that all participants be members of US Sailing, enabling USSailing to continue developing programs and services that support sailors and sailing organizations in the United States. Regatta Craft Mixers will activate programming around social events at these regattas.

“Sailing has always been part of the fabric of our company,” said Sam Zarou, CEO of Regatta Craft Mixers. “We are so pleased to be working with the leadership of the sport to enhance the programs and events for sailors and sailing organizations around the country.“

In March 2019, Regatta Craft Mixers, renowned for its Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, debuted a range of new craft mixers including Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale and Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda join and Regatta Light Ginger Beer.Regatta Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, widely recognized as the industry standard, is a multi-year winner of the SIP Platinum Award as well as the SIP Consumer Choice awards for taste and packaging. The full line-up of Regatta premium craft mixers create a complex yet well-balanced flavor palate that mixes well with any spirit.

To learn more about Regatta CraftMixers, visit regattacraftmixers.com.

About USSailing

The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body for sailing, provides leadership, integrity and advancement for the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and race officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore rating certificates, and provides administration and oversight of competitive sailing across the country, including National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit ussailing.org.

About Regatta Craft Mixers

Since 2006, Regatta has been making classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, a premier mixer that has become widely recognized as the industry standard. Now Regatta offers a full line of premium mixers and sodas, all finely crafted in small batches includingRegatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale, RegattaPacific Sea Salt Club Soda and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The company uses the highest quality ingredients and creates distinctive flavors that appeal to the most discerning customers. For news and updates follow Regatta Craft Mixers on Facebook andInstagram (@RegattaCraftMixers) or visit regattacraftmixers.com.