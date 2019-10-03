Reneva Launches Variety 4-Pack

MONTCLAIR, N.J.— Introducing the new Reneva variety 4-pack, with two cans of Reneva Fit and two cans of Reneva Fresh, the only delicious on-the-go collagen protein drinks with clinically-tested collagen peptides shown to work, essential vitamins and minerals, and absolutely zero sugar, carbohydrates, or preservatives. At $9.99, it’s a great deal to try both flavors and find your favorite!

Reneva Fit contains 10 grams of BodyBalance collagen peptides shown in clinical studies to enhance lean muscle gain, muscle strength, boost metabolism, and increase fat loss in combination with moderate exercise. In addition, Reneva Fit is enriched with vitamins and minerals like magnesium, zinc, biotin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, niacin, folic acid, and pantothenic acid to further support an active lifestyle. Reneva Fit comes in a delicious strawberry and lemon flavor, and an 8.45 oz. can serves just 40 calories.

Reneva Fresh packs 3 grams of Verisol collagen peptides shown in clinical studies to reduce winkles, increase skin elasticity, and boost collagen levels in the skin in as little as 4 weeks of daily use. Reneva Fresh is also an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, biotin, niacin, folic acid, and pantothenic acid. Try this refreshing orange, pineapple, passionfruit flavor, served in an 8.45 oz. can with only 15 calories, zero sugar, and zero carbohydrates.

Reneva is changing the collagen landscape by making the trending functional ingredient accessible for everyone, through refreshing taste, price point, and distribution. The collagen in Reneva is odorless and entirely undetectable, and has a flavor profile that leaves people who try it pleasantly surprised – truly unlike any other protein drink. Beyond its amazing benefits, Reneva is a perfect option to quench your thirst or satisfy your craving for something just a little sweet, but without the sugar.

Reneva can be purchased today in local grocery chains in NYC, Philadelphia and Chicago, Amazon Prime, Giant Eagle and independents who purchase through UNFI East warehouses. We look forward to offering Reneva in additional locations soon!