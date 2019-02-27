Simply Beverages Introduces Smoothie Line

APOPKA, Fla.– Simply Beverages, the leading U.S. chilled juices and juice drinks brand is entering a new product category with the introduction of its chilled, ready to drink Simply smoothie fruit smoothies. They offer an easy and convenient way to consume a healthy snack – nothing to chop, blend or clean up. Just enjoy the refreshing taste of one of America’s favorite snacks.

With Simply smoothies, Simply continues to do what it does best: offer a great tasting product made only with not-from-concentrate juices and purees, along with natural flavors. Simply smoothies bring consumers the healthy delight of a delicious smoothie without the assortment of supplies needed to make a smoothie at home, proving that “The Best Things in Life Are Made Simply,” including smoothies.

“People’s lives are always moving at a fast pace, and they are looking for snack and beverage options that help them maintain a well-rounded, healthy lifestyle,” said Kelly Marx, Simply Beverages brand director. “Simply smoothies allow everyone to enjoy the delicious taste of a smoothie no matter where they are, at any time, without the hassle and mess of blending it themselves.”

Available nationwide, the Simply smoothie line includes three delicious flavors:

Strawberry Banana: Everything you want in a smoothie, the taste of real strawberries and bananas. Nothing you do not want: no added preservatives, colors or artificial flavors.

Mango Pineapple: Sweet mango, refreshing pineapple, blended together with other juices and ingredients for a close to homemade taste. No need to make it, just shake it and take a sip.

Orchard Berry: Tastes like the sweetest apples blended to perfection with juicy berries and other ingredients. Simple ingredients, never sweetened. Nothing to chop or blend or clean up. Enjoy!

Guests attending the Expo West trade show in Anaheim, California will be able to visit booth #1645 for an exclusive taste of the Simply smoothies lineup from March 6-9, 2019. The new Simply smoothies line continues its nationwide rollout and are available at your local grocer in the signature multi-serve 32 fl.oz Simply carafe as well as single-serve 11.5 fl. oz bottles.

For more information on Simply smoothies, visit simplyorangejuice.com/products/smoothies

About Simply Beverages

Since the launch of Simply Orange Juice Company’s flagship product, Simply Orange, the Simply Beverages brand has established an impressive share in the chilled juice category as the number one brand in chilled juices and drinks. Committed to creating simple, not-from-concentrate juices and juice drinks that offer premium taste, the Simply Beverages portfolio includes 30 different flavors and varieties available at retailers nationwide.