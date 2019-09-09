True Nopal Launches New Organic Cactus Water Line and Packaging Refresh

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.– True Nopal Ventures LLC, the maker of the number one selling cactus water brand and innovator of the cactus water category has announced that the company will launch their new organic cactus water line along with a packaging refresh. The new USDA organic certified beverages will be available in two new flavors, cactus plus lime and cactus plus pineapple. The official launch will take place at Natural Products Expo East at booth #1710.

“We are excited offer consumers our new organic line of cactus water in our refreshed packaging design. The organic line will debut with two new flavors, cactus water plus lime and cactus water plus pineapple.” said Tom Zummo, CEO and Founder of True Nopal Ventures LLC. He then went on to say, “We went through many iterations of each new flavor in order to keep them on brand with our current line. The new organic flavors share many of the same characteristics of our bestselling cactus water, crisp, clean, refreshing, subtle flavors, with less than half the calories and sugar as coconut water, while still supplying electrolytes, potassium and magnesium. Both new organic flavors have just 20 calories per serving and only 5 grams of sugar which are naturally occurring from the fruit itself.”

The addition of the new organic line is the first extension of the brand since its initial launch at Natural Products Expo West in 2014. True Nopal’s new organic line will be available in 500ml Tetra Pak and at distributors in Q4 of 2019.

About True Nopal

True Nopal Ventures LLC, a Scottsdale Arizona based company, True Nopal is the number one selling cactus water brand and the innovator of the Cactus Water category. True Nopal has less than half the calories and sugar as coconut water while still providing electrolytes, potassium, magnesium and betalain antioxidants. True Nopal believes in providing products that are both good tasting and good for you by helping support an active, healthy lifestyle. True Nopal is passionate about doing things that are good for people and the environment with a socially conscious effort to help make Earth a better place. For more information, please call 480-636-8044 or visit truenopal.com and social @truenopal