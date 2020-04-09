A Note From CEO John Craven: BevNET and NOSH Are Moving To Paid Access. Here’s Why.

To our valued readers and members of the food and beverage business community:

We created BevNET as a source of information and insight for you. Since 1996, we have made it our business to help food and beverage companies of all stages navigate the industry. We use the independent journalism featured on BevNET, Brewbound, and NOSH, our conferences, job boards, podcasts, and personal interactions to help illuminate the experience of entrepreneurs and their associates. Thanks to your support and sponsorship of our content, events, job boards and advertising products, we have been able to turn this into a small business employing a devoted, nimble team that prides itself on its passionate support for the community.

However, these are unique, difficult times. As the world battles the current global pandemic, companies have hit the pause button on advertising, hiring has slowed to a halt, and it is unclear if and when it will be safe to hold conferences this summer. Like many businesses out there, we have to adapt, quickly while maintaining a high level of service.

In order to maintain our team and continue to produce valuable coverage during this pandemic, we are rolling out a subscription model for our content, starting in late April. One subscription fee of $375 will pay for a subscription for 12 months (heavily discounted subscription plans are available for teams or enterprise use), and will entitle a subscriber to read both BevNET and NOSH.

Subscriptions will include full access to stories and videos, our archives, full access to our educational content, which is currently available through paid access only, our daily newsletters, and presentations and panels from past and future events. We’re committed to increasing the value for our community of subscribers over time, including discounted conference tickets, subscriber-only online events, the opportunity to take part in interactive forums and to enjoy the enhancements we are offering to our already extensive, in-depth industry coverage.

Those who sign up now will receive the following benefits:

Subscriptions that extend from now through the end of July 2021, instead of a standard 12-month term; A $100 discount on event tickets (beyond any published discounts) to BevNET conferences held in 2020 and 2021. The ability to participate in surveys and interactive discussions on new content that will shape the BevNET Online Community. Charter-member discount pricing on digital advertising on NOSH, BevNET, and Taste Radio. Listing on the site as “Charter Members” of the BevNET Online Community

Note that after the subscription is put in place, some content will remain available, including our podcasts, job boards, and sponsored content; you will be able to view headlines and read press releases, and some key stories will be free to the public, including our ongoing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis.

On behalf of the entire BevNET.com, Inc. team, thank you for joining us on this journey, and we we hope we can count on your continued support.

Very Respectfully,

John Craven

Founder & CEO

Subscribe Now >>