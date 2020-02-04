Ascent Expands Pre-Workout Product Line With New Flavor

DENVER— Ascent, one of America’s fastest growing sports nutrition companies, just announced the launch of a new flavor in its Pre-Workout Clean Energy and Hydration Fuel product line. Orange Mango is the first citrus flavor in the line-up and brings a new flavor profile that is tangy, sweet and offers a clean way to boost energy and hydration levels prior to a workout. The launch comes on the heels of several successful product launches over the last three years.

Ascent’s Pre-Workout is Certified Gluten Free, Soy Free, rBST/rBGH free, includes no artificial ingredients and flavors, and is Informed Sport Certified, meaning Ascent is third-party tested for any banned substances. Each scoop contains 150 mg of caffeine naturally sourced from coffee fruit extract and 250 mg of electrolytes for hydration.

“From pre-workout to post, thousands of athletes rely on Ascent every day as they push themselves to reach increasingly higher goals,” said Paul Vraciu, general manager of Ascent Protein. “At Ascent we’re committed to naturally improving athletic performance, and Orange Mango is the latest product to deliver that promise to our consumers.”

Ascent Pre-Workout pairs with Ascent’s flagship Native Fuel® Whey protein powder, which offers clean post-workout muscle repair and recovery, zero artificial ingredients and is made with native whey, the least-processed protein available today.

Ascent’s Pre-Workout Clean Energy and Hydration Fuel is available in Raspberry Lemonade and Watermelon flavors in addition to Orange Mango. Ascent’s Pre-Workout is available in powder form in 30 serving bags at ascentprotein.com, amazon.com, vitaminshoppe.com and Whole Foods Markets nationwide.

About Ascent Protein

Ascent Native Fuel® is the benchmark in protein purity and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Drawing from 30 years of experience making protein, Ascent only uses milk from trusted dairy farmers and filters the protein in its own facilities. Ascent uses zero artificial ingredients and avoids harmful steps such as “bleaching.” Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves — going that extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge – Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit ascentprotein.com.