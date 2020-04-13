Bareburger and GIVN Water Launch “Feed a Frontline Hero” Program

NEW YORK— The partnership demonstrates both brands’ commitment to community, social impact, and quality of life. Bareburger is the fast casual chain of 38 locations in the US that servers delicious, satisfying, and nutritious burgers using ingredients from local artisans and organic farmers. They provide consumers with the highest quality, most flavorful meat and produce available in their restaurants that are built with recycled, reclaimed, and sustainable materials. GIVN® is the social enterprise maker of GIVN® Water and GIVN Apparel, which are consumer products made from recycled materials that provide clean water to people in need around the globe. To date, GIVN® has funded over 3 million days of clean water to people in need through each bottle sold at places like Pret a Manager, Jamba Juice, Bgood, and Philz Coffee.

The program, called “Feed a Frontline Hero”, is a devotion by Bareburger® and GIVN® that enables consumers to nominate a family member or friend who works in the NYC medical field or hospitals. The nominee will be entered to win a free food and bottled water drop-off for their hospital. Healthcare teams at seven hospitals that this program has already supported includes Memorial Sloan Kettering and Brooklyn Hospital Center.

John Houseal, GIVN® Water CEO, stated that “We are thrilled to be teaming up with Bareburger to help frontline heroes of COVID-19. The NYC Healthcare workers, and healthcare workers across the country, are the real heroes of our nation at this unprecedented time. With Bareburger leading the way, we hope to do our part in providing healthy hydration to keep the medical staff fueled.”

“We want to do our part during this critical time and support our local NYC and NJ communities. The local healthcare workers are on the frontline of this pandemic, risking their lives every day, so that we can overcome this and get back to business. We owe them gratitude, and we want them to know that we are here for them. If you know of a healthcare worker in NYC, nominate that person and we’ll do our best to get them a free healthy, delicious meal to keep them fed.” said Misha Levin, Bareburger® Culinary Director.

Consumers can nominate an NYC healthcare worker by completing this form at marketing.bareburger.com/frontlineheroes

About GIVN

GIVN® Goods, maker of GIVN® Water and GIVN® Apparel, is a Certified B-Corporation® dedicated to turning everyday purchases into meaningful good and has been recognized in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 as a Best for the World Honoree. To date, GIVN retailers and consumers have provided over 3 million days of clean water to people in need around the world. GIVN Water is available on Amazon.com and in about 3,000 retail locations across the United States. In 2019 GIVN Water committed to converting all bottles to made from reused materials, including recycled plastic and aluminum. Visit givnwater.com for more information. GIVN® is a registered trademark of GIVN Goods, Inc. B-Corporation® is a registered trademark of B Lab.

ABOUT Bareburger

In 2009 Bareburger had a very simple vision: create the tastiest burger using local, organic, all-natural & sustainable ingredients whenever possible. With that in mind, Bareburger opened in Queens, New York City. 10 years later, Bareburger has grown to 38 locations in the United States and around the globe in 3 countries, continuing to serve clean food across its communities. To find more information about Bareburger and it’s mission visit bareburger.com for more.

