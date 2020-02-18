Beauty Gourmet Accepted to 2020 PepsiCo North America Greenhouse program

BOSTON— Beauty Gourmet, LLC, a women’s functional food and beverage company, has been selected to participate in PepsiCo’s 2020 North America Greenhouse Accelerator program.

Beauty Gourmet, LLC places “beauty” nutrients into foods and beverages that fit seamlessly into a woman’s daily life so that she can create an effortless foundation of wellness without having to do anything more than she would normally do. They have just launched a collection of low sugar, low calorie, low caffeine sparkling teas that are Ayurvedic, adaptogenic and antioxidant.

“We are very excited and grateful to have this opportunity to learn from top industry experts. Female-forward wellness is an emerging category and with the right support, we believe we have the potential to become the market leader in this space,” said Kris Ravenscroft, Co-Founder and CEO of Beauty Gourmet, LLC.” For those who wish to learn more about our company, products and mission, please visit our booth at Expo West (H911).”

Beauty Gourmet LLC, a certified women owned company, is one of ten emerging food and beverage brands joining PepsiCo’s second annual North America Greenhouse program. The start-ups will receive $20,000 in grant funding and participate in a six-month business program designed to accelerate their growth through personalized mentorship.

“PepsiCo’s Greenhouse program aims to accelerate growth for entrepreneurs who have built purpose-driven brands that are changing the way consumers eat and drink,” Daniel Grubbs, managing director PepsiCo Ventures Group, said in a prepared statement. “We provide a grant and mentorship to these companies, and we also draw great value from working closely with the entrepreneurs who are at the forefront of industry trends.”

