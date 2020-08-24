Brew Dr. Kombucha Introduces Vanilla Blossom Flavor

As long summer days turn to crisp fall evenings, Brew Dr. is embracing the season with its newest limited-release flavor: Vanilla Blossom. A warming blend of vanilla bean and mulling spices combines with bursts of cherry, rooibos, and hibiscus to create a smooth yet satisfyingly complex flavor profile.

“We have worked with organic vanilla bean for years now, and it’s been fun to continue to find new botanicals that pair unexpectedly well with it,” said Founder Matt Thomas. “This year we wanted to highlight warming spice notes while also delivering a subtle floral undertone. I think we have a really special blend here, balanced against a vanilla backdrop.”

Vanilla Blossom will make its debut on shelves sporting a label that is part of Brew Dr.’s new ‘Artist Series,’ featured on its Limited Release flavors only. Inspired by the ingredients of the Vanilla Blossom recipe, Brew Dr. partnered with local artist, Brooklyn Seibold, to create the botanical illustration. Thomas comments, “Creativity is core to who we are and how we work at Brew Dr. We have so many talented makers in our community, and this ‘Artist Series’ is one way in which we can celebrate them.”

Vanilla Blossom will be available nationwide in 14 oz. bottles starting mid-August and will run through the end of the year.

