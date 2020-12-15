Circle Bev Launches Ecommerce Platform Alongside New Product

Just in time for holiday shopping, Circle’s better-for-you-beverages are now available at the new ecommerce shop located at circlebev.com. This addition comes just weeks after the November launch of Circle Sparkling Protein, the newest line in Circle’s beverage options.

In celebration of the season, Circle is offering a variety four-pack of Circle Sparkling Protein available exclusively at circlebev.com. The four-pack consists of one 12-ounce can of each premier flavor, including Watermelon Thyme, Lemon Mint, Vanilla Pear and Raspberry Hibiscus, all packaged in a gift box ready for the tree.

Since its launch in November, Circle Sparkling Protein has debuted and remained in the Top 20 Amazon Hot New Releases: Protein Drink category. Circle Sparkling Protein is the light, bubbly and refreshing way to get protein, without all the sugar. The product is designed to target multiple booming beverage trends with its 20 grams of collagen peptides (double that of any similar products), 0-2 grams of sugar and 99 calories all packaged in sleek 12-ounce aluminum cans.

Circle CEO, Matt Whiteside, shares, “We are thrilled with the responses we’ve received these first few weeks of the launch. Consumer feedback confirms our belief that there is nothing in the market today like Circle Sparkling Protein—and that innovation is a priority at Circle. Another priority is accessibility, which is why we deemed it necessary to offer multiple online purchasing platforms in addition to our partnering Midwest retailers. From price point to purchasing options, Circle remains committed to accessibility in the reality of COVID-19, and we’ll be committed long after.”

Circle’s original beverage line, Circle Kombucha, is currently not available on either ecommerce shops, but that is likely to change in the new year. For purchasing locations near you visit the locator page at circlebev.com.

About Circle

Circle is a vertically-integrated, better-for-you beverage brand built on the pillars of health, taste, community, and environment. Circle prioritizes health and taste in each of its products, offering a refreshingly flavorful fizz with benefits. Its state-of-the-art Indianapolis facilities include sustainable production processes to minimize the environmental impact of beverage production, including cutting-edge water treatment technology to minimize waste water. All these components help Circle fulfill its mission of helping people find balance and feel good, one drink at a time. For more information, please visit www.circlebev.com or find Circle on social media at: @circlebev.

For More Information:

https://www.circlebev.com/