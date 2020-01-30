Circle Kombucha Announces 2020 Flavor Schedule

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Circle, best known for their Circle Kombucha brand, releases their 2020 flavor schedule. Circle is a vertically-integrated, better-for-you beverage company whose mission is to help people find balance & feel good, one drink at a time.

The schedule was released due to continued excitement around core rotating flavors, limited release flavors, and the newest single batch series “Circle Reserve.” This schedule was curated thoughtfully with input from team members and loyal consumers, and finding the best options for supply chain.

New Core Flavor

Circle has had Peach Blossom, Ginger Lemon, and Pomegranate as their Core Flavors. The Core Flavors are in kegs and cans. Mango Turmeric, a Core Rotating flavor in 2019, was such a fan favorite that Circle brought it on as a Core Flavor. It is perfectly balanced with a sweet mango start followed by an earthy turmeric finish.

Core Rotating

The Core Rotating series will be available in kegs and cans. Bringing back two favorites from previous years, Concord and Raspberry Hibiscus. Circle introduced Harvest Apple end of 2019 and will be introducing Herbal Orange and a lavender flavor in the lineup this year.

Limited Release

The Limited Release series, available in kegs, brings back Pineapple Mint from previous years. Circle has released a hopped kombucha in the past, but will be showcasing the flavor in a new way this year. Along with hops, they are releasing a Blackberry flavor, as well as Cherry Smoke.

Circle Reserve

Circle Reserve is a single batch series only available in kegs, features Circle’s most exclusive ingredients and flavors. First up in this series was Cherry Vanilla. This was such a popular flavor that it only lasted one week! Be on the lookout for future releases in this series.

About Circle

Circle, founded in 2015, is a vertically-integrated, better-for-you beverage company whose mission is to help people find balance & feel good, one drink at a time. Circle is built upon four pillars – health, taste, community and environment. To learn more about Circle and where to buy our kombucha please visit our website www.circlekombucha.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For More Information

circlekombucha.com/2020-flavor-calendar/