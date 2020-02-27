Cloud Water Announces Distribution Expansion, Adds New Flavor

NEW YORK– Cloud Water Brands, the creator of Cloud Water Sparkling CBD beverages announces significantly expanded distribution, launching with Big Geyser in the New York metro area, several key distributors in southern California, as well as food service supplier Sysco in Florida.

“Our strategy has been to build distribution strategically and opportunistically to emerge as a major CBD beverage player with a product that delivers on the consumer’s desire for an innovative premium product, and also provides the functional benefit of 25 mg CBD. We have been careful to manage our growth and availability and our diligence has paid off. We have strong consumer validation and proof of concept, a good understanding of our differentiated brand ethos, and a master distribution partner in Big Geyser to scale the brand,” said Cloud Water Chief Executive Officer, Marc Siden.

Cloud Water, known for its blending of all-natural ingredients and premium botanicals with 25mg of bioavailable CBD is committed to delivering an authentic CBD beverage experience. “We conduct rigorous testing of our products to ensure that what we say on the outside of our bottles is what’s actually on the inside” said Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Carol Dollard. Cloud Water posts its lab results / COA’s (Certificates of Analysis) on their website at www.cloudwaterbrands.com, and they can also be accessed directly on their bottles via a QR code.

Cloud Water launched its brand in the direct-to-consumer channel and via self-distribution in brick-and-mortar stores. “The DTC and self-distribution foundation allowed us to close the feedback loop with consumers and retailers so we could learn and pivot quickly before we went full-steam into retail distribution. That’s how we evolved from a glass bottle to an eco-friendly aluminum bottle which catalyzed the growth of the brand,” said Alex Galindez, Chief Marketing Officer at Cloud Water.

Now available in its new format in Erewhon stores in California and in on-premise and retail locations in New York and Florida, the brand’s early velocity points to promising growth ahead.

About Cloud Water

Cloud Water is available in four flavors: Blood Orange & Coconut, Blackberry & Lemon & Rosemary, Grapefruit & Mint & Basil and NEW Aztec Chocolate & Strawberry. Sweetened with organic honey, Cloud Water has only 40 calories per 12 oz. bottle and is Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Kosher and THC free. For more information about Cloud Water, go to: www.cloudwaterbrands.com or email: info@cloudwaterbrands.com.

