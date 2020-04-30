Gallery: April’s New Products

April’s new product launches were all about caffeine and CBD, with energy-boosting launches from Talking Rain and Moonlight Beverage Co and hemp-infused offerings from Aprch, Tempo and CBD Living. Check out the gallery for notable April releases, including the latest flavor from MTN DEW and Pathwater’s charitable Earth Day bottle.

Mad Tasty Mad Tasty Mad Tasty added a third flavor, Unicorn Tears, to its line of CBD-infused sparkling waters. Featuring 20 mg of hemp extract along with fruit essence, Mad Tasty is sold online for $30 per 6-pack of 12 oz. cans.

Pathwater Pathwater To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, sustainable bottled water brand Pathwater released limited edition aluminum bottle packaging. The bottled water is available for $5 online, with 100% of proceeds donated to charitable organizations The 5 Gyres Institute, National Forest Foundation, Make-A-Wish, Oxygen Seven and Karmagawa.

Aprch Aprch New wellness beverage company Aprch released its CBD Sparkling Water line, containing 30 mg of broad spectrum hemp extract, L-Theanine and vitamin C. The products are available in four flavors -- Lemon and Lime, Mint and Cucumber, Watermelon and Cherry and Lime -- for a suggested retail price of $3.49 per 12. oz can and $12.99 per 4-pack across the Pacific Northwest.

Nuun Nuun Hydration company Nuun added two new limited-edition flavors to its Nuun Sport product line: Kona Cola and Kiwi Strawberry. The flavors will be available nationwide in limited quantities at REI and other premium sports specialty retailers as well as on the brand’s website.

MTN DEW MTN DEW MTN DEW’s new icy melon-flavored Frost Bite has hit shelves exclusively at Walmart. Featuring a shark “breaking the ice” on its packaging, Frost Bite is available in 20 oz. bottles, 12-packs and 6-packs of 12 oz. cans as well as other single and multipack sizes.

Uptime Uptime Energy drink brand Uptime rolled out two new flavors: Blueberry Pomegranate and Mango Pineapple, made with natural caffeine and natural flavors along with being sugar and sodium free. Both flavors are available online now for $29.99 per 12-pack of 12 oz. bottles.

Talking Rain Talking Rain Sparkling Ice maker Talking Rain launched Talking Rain Elevate (TRE), a non-carbonated, multifunctional performance water, that comes in three flavors: Mango Fusion, Mixed Berry and Power Punch. Formulated with 160 mg of caffeine, electrolytes, L-theanine and zero sugar, TRE is now available at retailers in Phoenix, Denver, Seattle and Portland.

Rock Grace Rock Grace Wellness beverage brand Rock Grace launched Ruby Reserve, a bottled crystal elixir. Ruby Reserve is infused with a variety of ruby crystals, botanicals and adaptogens along with lemon balm, dandelion and vanilla bean and is available online for $22 per 750 ml bottle.

Moonlight Beverage Co Moonlight Beverage Co Moonlight Beverage Co launched Wingman Smart Energy, a performance beverage aimed at consumers over the age of 35, containing 8,000 mg of free-form amino acids along with ribose and 160 mg of caffeine. Wingman Smart Energy is available nationally through Europa Sports Products and Colorado-based Stone Sales and Marketing in five flavors: Citrus, Cranberry Lime, Unicorn, Tropical Mango and Very Berry.

Sunshine Sunshine Energy drink maker Sunshine launched a new zero sugar and zero calorie Sparkling Energy Water line in three flavors: Lotus Pear, Pomegranate Acai and Citrus Lime. Containing vitamins, electrolytes and 70 mg of caffeine sourced from organic green coffee beans, the Sparkling Energy Waters are sold online in 12-packs of 12 oz. cans for $30.

Tempo Tempo Tempo launched a new CBD-infused sparkling matcha beverage, which is naturally caffeinated and infused with 25 mg of CBD, while containing 15 calories and 2 grams of sugar. Tempo is available online and in select retail stores throughout Illinois and New England in a 4-pack ($19.99) or 12-pack ($49.99) of 12 oz. shelf-stable aluminum cans.

CBD Living CBD Living CBD Living released CBD Living Sparkling Water, infused with 25 mg of nano-CBD sourced from organic US-grown hemp and available in four flavors: Orange Grapefruit, Peach Honey, Strawberry Lavender and Apple Ginger. CBD Living Sparkling Water is available in single 12 oz. cans ($4.99), 12-packs ($57), 24-packs ($108) and a 4-can variety sample pack for $19.96.