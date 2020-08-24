Kinderfarms Announces ‘Kinder for Life’ Challenge

LOS ANGELES – Kinderfarms, maker of Kinderlyte, the first natural, medical grade oral electrolyte solution (OES) that rehydrates fast like an IV, announces its support of Water.org and partnership with ‘1% for the Planet.’ The company will donate at least 1 percent of its revenue to help families around the world gain access to safe water and sanitation.

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 29 million lives around the world with access to safe water and sanitation.

To kick off the partnership, Kinderlyte has launched the “Kinder for Life” challenge, asking its social media fans to share this post via Instagram and Facebook. For every share with the hashtag #kinderforlife, Kinderfarms will donate to Water.org to provide a year of access to safe water for someone in need. Help Kinderfarms reach its goal of giving 100,000 people access to safe water for a year by following them @kinderlyte and participating in the challenge. Learn more about the program here.

“Every two minutes a child dies from a water or sanitation-related disease. And, 785 million people globally — 1 in 9 — lack access to water,” said Jeremy Adams, CEO, Kinderfarms. “As a company committed to helping families live healthier lives, these statistics are staggering. Water.org is making important progress in supporting families around the world with access to safe water and we can’t think of a better partner to support our mission to help more families gain access to clean, healthy hydration.”

Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 25 years, they’ve been providing families with hope, health and bright futures.

“We’re thrilled to have the support of Kinderfarms, a brand that is innovating and providing healthier hydration to families. Every time a consumer purchases Kinderlyte, they are helping change lives with safe water,” said Melanie Mendrys, director of brand + marketing, Water.org.

Kinderlyte’s liquid and powder rehydration products are available at retailers nationwide and online including: Target, Walgreens, Rite Aid, CVS and many others. For specific locations, click here.

About Kinderfarms

Dedicated to making better health & wellness options accessible to every family, Kinderfarms is committed to providing values-driven alternatives to outdated health and wellness products. Kinderfarms first line, Kinderlyte, is doctor-formulated to provide safe, natural and effective oral electrolyte solutions (OES) for families, and it includes a variety of uses from illness to sports, or even a late-night out. Made without artificial sweeteners, flavors, or colors, Kinderlyte never contains artificial ingredients like sucralose, acesulfame potassium, Yellow #6, Blue #1, or Red #40. All products are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and naturally gluten-free. Kinderfarms donates one percent of sales to water.org through “1% For The Planet.” www.kinderlyte.com, and @kinderlyte on Instagram and Facebook; @kinderfarms on Linkedin

About Water.org

Water.org is an international nonprofit organization that has positively transformed more than 29 million lives around the world with access to safe water and sanitation. Founded by Gary White and Matt Damon, Water.org pioneers market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis. For more than 25 years, we’ve been providing women hope, children health, and families a future. Learn more at https://water.org

Media Contact: Janette Rizk, 805-895-4940, Janette@kinderfarms.com

For More Information:

https://www.kinderlyte.com/pages/kinder-for-life