Mamma Chia Launches Organic Chiamilk

CARLSBAD, Calif.— Mamma Chia, creator and leading brand of organic, plant-based beverages and snacks powered by chia, today announced the launch of Mamma Chia Organic Chiamilk – a dairy-free, plant-based milk alternative made from nutrient-rich chia seeds. Perfect for adding to smoothies, cereal, coffee or enjoying straight from the bottle, each satisfying serving of organic Chiamilk is a nutritional powerhouse with essential Omega-3, MCT, more calcium than a glass of traditional milk and zero grams of sugar. The new products will be available at Sprouts Farmers Market and other natural food stores beginning in March, with additional retail expansion to come throughout 2020.

Launching with two varieties in 28 oz. bottles, Mamma Chia Organic Chiamilk will be available in both Unsweetened Original and Unsweetened Vanilla. Creamy and delicious Chiamilk has only 60-70 calories per serving, 0g of sugar and packs a nutritional chia punch. As with all Mamma Chia products, Chiamilk is USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Verified, 100% vegan and free from lactose, soy and gluten.

“For over ten years, Mamma Chia has been creating delicious, nutrient-rich beverages and snacks powered by the Magic of Chia®! We are delighted to share more of that magic with our light and creamy plant-based Chiamilk that makes it easy to enjoy more of the nourishing benefits of chia as part of your daily routine,” said Janie Hoffman, Founder and CEO of Mamma Chia. “More than ever, consumers today are craving plant-based food and beverage choices, so we lovingly crafted this recipe to give consumers a non-dairy milk option with exceptional nutrition and a taste that outperforms other alternative milks in the market.”

The popularity of chia continues to grow – alongside the rise of plant-based milk alternatives – making Mamma Chia’s new Chiamilk the perfect option for anyone seeking more health benefits and functionality without sacrificing taste or mouthfeel. According to Research and Market’s Global Chia Seed Market 2019 report, the chia seed market is one of the fastest-growing commodity markets globally and is projected to reach $2.95 billion by 2022, representing an annual growth rate of 40.6%. This interest stems from an increased understanding of the nutritional density of chia seeds, which gram-for-gram contain 10 times more Omega-3 than salmon and is one of the top sources of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), a plant-based Omega-3 fatty acid that our bodies can’t produce on their own. Positive benefits of Omega-3 have been known to include reduced cholesterol and heart disease risk, as well as increased brain, skin and hair health. Additionally, as a rotation crop, organic chia is one of the world’s most sustainable crops. Chia also requires little to no irrigation and can thrive solely on rainwater in many climates.

In Fall 2019, Mamma Chia launched an innovative line of organic Chia Protein Smoothies made with Chiamilk. The smoothies lead in nutritional value in a competitive space, packing 1600mg of Omega-3, 13g of plant-based protein, 2100mg of MCT and only 9g of sugar. With a delightfully smooth consistency, Chia Protein Smoothies are available in two delicious 12oz. varieties: Strawberry Banana and Tropical Mango.

About Mamma Chia

A category innovator and maker of the first-to-market Chia Beverage, Mamma Chia is a conscious and sustainable company dedicated to sharing the Magic of Chia® through delicious, nutrient-rich, organic plant-based beverages and snacks powered by chia. Mamma Chia was created in 2009 by Janie Hoffman, Founder and CEO, in the kitchen of her small rural farm outside of San Diego and was honored by BevNET as “Person of the Year.” The company was also selected as a “Breakout Brand” by Beverage World and as “Best Retail Brand” by Nutritional Outlook. Mamma Chia is a member of 1% for the Planet, a Certified B Corporation and a Certified Women-Owned Business and believes that business can be a force for good by honoring and uplifting both people and planet. Mamma Chia is available in grocery stores and natural food markets in the U.S. including Target, Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons and HEB. Mamma Chia is also available in Canada and other countries full of chia lovers. For more information and recipe ideas, visit MammaChia.com and join our chia-loving community @MammaChia on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.