Milo’s Debuts 12-Pack of Famous Sweet Tea Singles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.— Milo’s Tea Company, maker of the best-selling tea item in the U.S., announced the launch of a new offering for summer, debuting a 12-pack of Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea single serve bottles.

The new 12-pack of Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea is the same all-natural beverage Milo’s fans know and love, now in a convenient 12 oz bottle. Milo’s Tea is made with three simple ingredients: filtered water, pure cane sugar and fresh brewed tea. It’s just like the tea you make at home, with no added colors or preservatives.

“We are excited to debut Milo’s new multipack of sweet tea singles just in time for summer,” said Tricia Wallwork,

Milo’s CEO and founder Milo Carlton’s granddaughter. “We developed the multipack to make it easier for our fans to stock up and enjoy our sweet tea on the go.”

The new Milo’s Famous Sweet Tea multipack will be available mid-July for a limited time in more than 200 Sam’s Club stores and will retail for $7.98.

To find a retailer near you where Milo’s beverages are available for purchase, please visit https://drinkmilos.com/locate/

About Milo’s Tea Company

Milo’s Tea Company is a family-owned, certified Women Owned Business headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. Milo’s was founded as a restaurant in 1946 by Milo and Bea Carlton. In 1989, Milo’s began selling their fresh brewed, all-natural Famous Sweet Tea to local grocery stores and now Milo’s beverages can be found in the refrigerated section of retailers across the United States. Read the simple ingredient list on their juices and teas, and you will see the Difference. Drink Milo’s and Taste the Difference. Learn more at www.drinkmilos.com.