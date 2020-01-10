MTN DEW Launches MTN DEW Zero Sugar

PURCHASE, N.Y.— MTN DEW introduces MTN DEW Zero Sugar, a new product that offers all the bold charge and flavor of the original MTN DEW, now without any sugar. MTN DEW Zero Sugar is for fans who love the exhilarating taste of DEW® and anyone who enjoys carbonated beverages. The new thirst-quenching beverage is available in stores nationwide as of Monday, January 13.

“This is a big moment for DEW. We are excited to give customers a zero-sugar offering. Because our fans are uncompromising with the DEW they know and love, we knew we had to pull off a formulation that would preserve the great taste of the original,” said Nicole Portwood, Vice President of Marketing, MTN DEW. “MTN DEW Zero Sugar delivers on a bold flavor and ever-evolving consumer preferences.”

MTN DEW Zero Sugar is the answer for adventurous consumers looking for less sugar and more action. Curated for those who thrive on the thrill of putting their passion into action, the marquee addition to the PepsiCo portfolio is just as good as the original – and maybe, even better. MTN DEW Zero Sugar will be available in 20 oz. bottles, 2 liter bottles, 12-packs of 12 oz. cans and a variety of other single and multipack sizes.

Visit mountaindew.com or facebook.com/mountaindew for more information, and join the conversation by following instagram.com/mountaindew and twitter.com/mountaindew

About MTN DEW

MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW ICE™, MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW PITCH BLACK®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MOUNTAIN DEW WHITE OUT®, MTN DEW® Label Series and new MTN DEW® ZERO SUGAR. For more information, check out mountaindew.com, facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. “Winning with Purpose” reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit pepsico.com.