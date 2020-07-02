Nutpods Launches Refrigerated Oat Creamers at Sprouts, Whole Foods and Fresh Thyme

BELLEVUE, Wash.– nutpods, the industry leading coffee creamer company has recently introduced a new refrigerated product line: zero sugar oat creamer. These two refrigerated flavors, Original and Cinnamon Swirl, follow a successful online-only launch of shelf-stable oat Original and French Vanilla and are part of a rapidly increasing number of oat-based alternative dairy products. nutpods’ chilled oat lineup will launch in the coming months at the three largest natural retailers: Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Fresh Thyme.

“We knew that oat as a base ingredient would be a great complement to our nut-based creamers, with its neutral taste and incredible frothability. It has grown even faster than we anticipated,” said Founder & CEO Madeline Haydon. In the past 4 weeks, Oat has become the number two driver of dollar growth in the category, after almond. “While retailers have slowed resets due to Covid-19, they are still excited about the growth and potential of oat creamers,” she added.

These products are the company’s first appearance of a new carton format, in 16oz Combidome packaging from SIG. Consumers will also start seeing the company’s core line of refrigerated almond coconut blend creamers, in Original, French Vanilla, Hazelnut, and Caramel, in this new packaging starting in July. The new artwork reflects a modernization of the company’s look, maintaining their iconic green logo but introducing brighter color blocks and simplified messaging. “We hope that our new look helps us stand out on shelf and clearly explains that we are a diverse line of delicious and zero-sugar, dairy-free creamers,” said Patrick Coyle, VP of Marketing. nutpods shelf stable product cartons will also be updated later this year. Check out their new look here.

Later this year, nutpods will launch three more LTOs online and at retail, including Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint Mocha, and a third flavor that is still under wraps. They also have several new flavors planned for launch early in 2021.

nutpods is the first food brand from Green Grass Foods Inc., an independent, natural foods manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington, dedicated to introducing dairy-free products from plant-based ingredients. Introduced in 2015, nutpods has quickly found a loyal consumer base with Whole30, paleo, keto, vegan and vegetarian consumers who appreciate a high quality, plant-based creamer in their coffee and tea, and as a versatile unsweetened ingredient in sweet and savory recipes. nutpods is sold at retail locations nationwide as well as online. Visit www.nutpods.com for more information and follow nutpods on LinkedIn.

