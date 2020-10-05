Poppi Prebiotic Soda Announces Distribution Expansion

Poppi, the leading prebiotic soda brand, announced today its latest distribution partnerships with Big Geyser in New York and Classic Beverage in Southern California.

Poppi was founded by husband and wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth. After Allison found that drinking Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) subsided her chronic health issues, she set out to create a digestive health product that made consuming ACV an enjoyable experience. The brand’s latest distribution expansions serve as a testament to its rapid growth since earning a major deal on Shark Tank with iconic brand builder and CAVU Ventures co-founder Rohan Oza in December 2018. Poppi is on a mission to redefine what soda can be by creating clean, functional and genuinely delicious beverages for the next generation of soda drinkers. The brand is a favorite with millennials and gen-Z.

As the brand expands its distribution, consumers can now find Poppi in thousands of stores across the country, with plans to expand further in 2021. Poppi is also available direct-to-consumer nationwide through Amazon.com, where the brand has experienced unprecedented growth in recent months.

“We are grateful to our partners, Jerry Reda at Big Geyser and Michael Blumfeld at Classic Beverage, for sharing our vision for a healthier future,” said Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder of Poppi. “We are excited to utilize this expanded distribution to bring a little gut happiness to a wider audience.”

“Poppi Prebiotic Soda fills a unique void in our portfolio, and I believe it has the right combination of taste, functionality, and packaging design to be our next 1M case brand, “said Jerry Reda, Chief Operating Officer of Big Geyser. “We are thrilled to welcome the Poppi team into the Big Geyser family, and we look forward to partnering with them to build an exciting new category”.

“We have been impressed by the early performance of Poppi and our retailers are encouraged by the very high velocities they are seeing with this brand”, said Michael Blumfield, SVP Sales and Marketing at Classic Beverage of Southern California. “The Classic team is looking forward to Poppi Prebiotic Soda becoming an increasingly significant part of our portfolio.”

With the trend of healthier beverages on the rise, consumers everywhere are increasingly seeking out products that are not only organic, transparent, and functional, but also genuinely delicious. Poppi delivers a full serving of gut-friendly prebiotics to aid in digestion, immunity, skin clarity, blood sugar, pH balance, and more. Each can of Poppi is packed with a tablespoon of ACV, along with clean ingredients including sparkling water, real fruit and plant-based sweeteners.

At $2.49 per can, Poppi is available in eight refreshing flavors — raspberry rose, strawberry lemon, ginger lime, orange, watermelon, blueberry, pineapple mango, and peach tea — and is lower in sugar (less than 5g) and lower in-calories (under 20 cal).

