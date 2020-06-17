Poppi Prebiotic Soda Announces Natural Channel Retail Expansion

DALLAS, Texas— Poppi, a leading prebiotic soda brand celebrated for its delicious taste and functional health properties, has announced its latest retail expansion in the Northeast and Southwest regions of the United States. After first rolling out in select Whole Foods Market stores across the country, Poppi’s innovative, Shark Tank-winning sodas are now available on shelves in over 400 Wegmans and Sprouts Farmers Market grocery stores nationwide, in locations including:

All U.S. Sprouts Farmers Market locations, in regions including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Texas, Georgia, Kansas City and Maryland

All U.S. Wegmans locations, in regions including Buffalo, Rochester, Washington DC, Boston and Brooklyn

Poppi was founded by husband and wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth — after Allison found that drinking Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) subsided her chronic health issues, she set out to create a digestive health product that made consuming ACV an enjoyable experience. The brand’s latest retail expansion serves as a testament to its rapid growth since earning a major deal on Shark Tank with iconic brand builder and CAVU Ventures co-founder Rohan Oza in December 2018. Poppi is on a mission to redefine what soda can be by creating clean, functional and genuinely delicious beverages for the next generation of soda drinkers and has earned mass popularity amongst the millennial and gen-Z population. In April 2020, the Poppi founders returned to Shark Tank to announce that the brand is on-track to become the show’s first billion-dollar company.

As the brand accelerates its retail distribution, consumers can now find Poppi in more than 1,000 stores across the country, with plans to reach 2,500 stores by year-end. Poppi is also available direct-to-consumer nationwide through Amazon.com, where the brand has experienced an unprecedented 1,300% increase in sales since March 2020.

“We are grateful to our partners, Mark at Sprouts and Marcy at Wegmans, for sharing our vision for a healthier future,” said Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder of Poppi. “We are excited to utilize this expanded distribution to bring a little gut happiness to a wider audience”

With the trend of healthier beverages on the rise, consumers everywhere are increasingly seeking out products that are not only organic, transparent, and functional, but also genuinely delicious. Poppi makes it easy to boost your immunity by delivering a full serving of gut-friendly prebiotics to aid in digestion, immunity, skin clarity, blood sugar, pH balance, and more. Each can of Poppi is packed with a tablespoon of ACV, along with clean ingredients including sparkling water, fresh fruit and all-natural sweeteners, selected specifically to mask the overwhelming taste of ACV that many consumers struggle with.

At $2.99/can, Poppi is available in seven refreshing flavor profiles — orange, blueberry, strawberry lemon, mango pineapple, raspberry rose, lime ginger, and peach tea, and is low-sugar (5g) and low-calorie (20 cal). To find a store location near you or learn more about the brand, visit drinkpoppi.com and follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram.

About Poppi

Poppi is a better-for-you prebiotic soda designed to keep your gut in check. Founded by husband and wife duo Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, Poppi combines real fruit juice with prebiotic powerhouse apple cider vinegar to create a soda that tastes amazing and provides real health benefits. After finding regional success in farmers’ markets across Dallas, Texas the brand has since expanded to over a thousand retail locations nationwide. Poppi is available in seven delicious flavors (orange, blueberry, strawberry lemon, mango pineapple, strawberry rose, lime ginger, and peach tea) and available at Sprouts, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Amazon and online at drinkpoppi.com.