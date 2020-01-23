Q Mixers Returns as Exclusive Mixer for Arizona Cocktail Weekend

BROOKLYN, N.Y.– Q Mixers, the fastest-growing premium mixer brand in the US, announces today that for the second consecutive year, it will be the exclusive mixer partner for Arizona Cocktail Weekend to be held over President’s Day weekend, February 15-17, 2020.

Anthony Pullen, Q Mixers Vice President of Trade Marketing, said, “Ross and Damon have created a tremendous platform for talented bartenders from all over the Southwest and beyond to showcase their skills. Q’s participation in Arizona Cocktail Weekend reinforces our commitment to supporting our partners in the trade while continuing to grow the brand’s profile among consumer cocktail enthusiasts.”

Arizona Cocktail Weekend Co-founder Ross Simon echoed Pullen’s excitement over the partnership. “I was overjoyed to hear the team at Q mixers would be returning for another year with us for AZCW 2020. They are always just such an amazing partner and have a range of products that equally match their incredible commitment to us and our industry.”

Now in its 9th year, Arizona Cocktail Weekend has grown into one of the nation’s premier events on the cocktail calendar, featuring dozens of complimentary seminars, exclusive tastings, exciting pop-up lounges and more. Highlighted events include The Cocktail Carnival at the Where?House on Saturday, February 15th as well as Top Bars at The Croft on Sunday, February 16th, where cocktail lovers can sample creations by some of the best drink makers from around the Valley, state, region, and world. It all comes to a crescendo on Monday, February 17th with the cocktail competition Last Slinger Standing.

HIGHBALL’R In the Valley of the Sun

Q’s involvement at AZCW will give every spirits brand the opportunity to showcase their products in the highest quality mixed drinks possible. Outside of the glass, Q will leverage its expansive #highballr network of top bartenders from around the country to provide high-quality education and immersive brand experiences to all attendees throughout the weekend.

Said Damon Scott, Co-founder Arizona Cocktail Weekend, “We’re thrilled to be working with Q Mixers again. Arizona Cocktail Weekend features some of the best spirit brands around and those products deserve the best mixer on the market – one that complements rather than overpowers them. Q fits that bill. Additionally, highball cocktails are a big part of our programming. Q’s high carbonation levels ensure that all those highballs are just as bubbly on the last sip as the first.

Preliminary details for Arizona Cocktail Weekend 2020 and ticket information is available at ArizonaCocktailWeekend.com. Updates leading to the event can be found through both Arizona Cocktail Weekend and Q Mixers social media channels.

About Q Mixers

Q makes the world’s best carbonated mixers – spectacular beverages crafted with authentic ingredients, more carbonation, and less sugar to perfectly complement the world’s finest spirits. Our tonic water, ginger beer, and other flavors are proudly carried by many of America’s best restaurants, bars, and retailers including Whole Foods, Safeway, Kroger, Total Wine and Amazon. For more information please visit Qmixers.com.