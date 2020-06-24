Sparkling Tea Brand Minna Launches Cherry Cacao Green Tea Flavor

NEW YORK– Sparkling tea brand Minna, “the tea that pops,” announces the launch of its newest flavor, Cherry Cacao Green Tea, adding to its bright and colorful lineup. With packaging certain to pop off the shelves, this fourth flavor stays true to the brand’s acclaimed design with gallery-worthy bright cherry red artwork on a pale pink backdrop.

Founded in 2019 by Ryan Fortwendel, a former executive of e-commerce at Marc Jacobs and passionate volunteer and philanthropist, Minna was created after Ryan, a sparkling beverage enthusiast, noticed popular sparkling water flavors often fell flat. After visiting a local cafe that served hot brewed tea poured over ice and topped with sparkling water, he had an “ah ha” moment, to make what he would call “lightly brewed sparkling tea” more readily available in the market.

Continuing to build its reputation as a “better for you” sparkling beverage, Cherry Cacao Green Tea is unsweetened, with no sugars or added sweeteners, using only organic, non-GMO ingredients, and Fair Trade tea. Minna’s newest flavor features green tea that is perfectly balanced to ensure smoothness without the tannin aftertaste. Bright notes of cherry and hibiscus on the front and cacao on the back note giving a chocolate nod at the end, conjuring nostalgic childhood moments of your favorite cherry soda.

Minna is redefining what it means to give back with a social mission to include everyone (Minna means “everyone” in Japanese). The brand donates 1% of sales to nonprofit organizations that advocate for inclusion. “As we continue to develop the brand and launch new flavors, we are focused on supporting those advocating for equality,” said Ryan. Starting with the introduction of this new flavor, all of Minna’s sparkling teas will be produced using only Fair Trade teas. “In our first year, we constantly analyzed our processes of how we could do things better. With a social mission of equality, we need to make sure that we are supporting the source as well. The farmers. We want our consumers to know from start to finish, we are doing our part to be a better beverage brand.”

For the month of June, 1% of all sales will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. “As a gay founded brand, we support the LGBTQIA+ community year-round not just in June, said Ryan. “In this moment, we feel it’s important to amplify the voices and stand in solidarity with the Black community during this revolution.”

Cherry Cacao Green Tea is available at drinkminna.com ($28/12pk and $25/12pack with monthly subscriptions), as well as on Amazon. Tropical Green Tea, Citrus Black Tea, and Lime Hibiscus Tea flavors are also available online and at finer retailers throughout New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Los Angeles, and select tri-state Whole Foods Market stores (NE, SE, and Rocky Mountain Whole Foods Market Regions).

About Minna

Minna makes the good stuff without all the not so good stuff. With no sugars, no added sweeteners, and using only organic and non-GMO ingredients, Minna is intentionally brewed to be light. A better sparkling tea beverage, inside and out, Minna means “everyone” and donates 1% of sales to non-profits advocating for inclusion. Founded by Ryan Fortwendel in New York City, Minna is made in the U.S.A. drinkminna.com/ / @drinkminna