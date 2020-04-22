Spritz Tea Joins with The Toasted Oat and Crazy Richard’s to Donate Hundreds of Cases of Product

COLUMBUS, Ohio— In response to an increasing number of people in central Ohio’s communities facing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spritz Tea joined forces with other Columbus based consumer packaged good brands Crazy Richard’s Peanut Butter Company and The Toasted Oat to donate hundreds of cases of nutrient dense, hydrating products to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

On Wednesday, April 15, a donation of 900 cans of Spritz Tea, 870 bags of Wholly Rollie’s from Crazy Richard’s Peanut Butter Company and 1,260 bags of granola from The Toasted Oat were delivered to the Mid-Ohio Collective to be distributed to families in the region. The packaged goods will be pre-packed and distributed to people in need based on the food bank’s curbside distribution model to ensure the safety of the volunteers and the individuals and families the food bank serves.

“During these uncertain times, it’s reassuring to see the good happening in the community all around us, and it’s impossible for me to express enough gratitude to those doing good,” stated Kathryn Dougherty, founder of Spritz Tea. “Donating sparkling tea to our neighbors in need was one small thing we could do to show how thankful Spritz is for the support the central Ohio community has shown us since day one.”

Spritz Tea is a startup that develops and markets a line of softly sparkling, boldly flavored tea infusions. Currently offering two flavors (Sparkling Green Tea and Sparkling Hibiscus Tea) these sparkling tea infusions boast all the health benefits tea brings as well as having no added sugar, being naturally caffeinated, vegan and keto friendly.

Spritz is currently offering free shipping and for every two cases you purchase, Spritz will send a case to a friend or someone you identify as in need. For more information on Spritz Tea or to order, please visit spritztea.com.

About Spritz Sparkling Tea

Spritz® Sparkling Tea, based in Columbus, Ohio, is a female-founded start-up that develops and markets a line of softly sparkling, boldly flavored tea infusions in an effort to help customers celebrate everyday victories that amount to extraordinary milestones. In support of this mission, Spritz Tea has pledged to donate one percent of net revenue to programs and nonprofits that support women boldly pursuing their dreams. On a mission to use sparkling tea as a platform for female empowerment, Spritz Tea strives to be the hydration women reach for to energize their days, celebrate their victories, accessorize their successes and inspire their next moves.

For More Information

spritztea.com