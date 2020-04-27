Talking Rain Reveals New Hybrid Sports Performance Drink

PRESTON, Wash.– Talking Rain Beverage Company, creators of Sparkling Ice, is excited to introduce Talking Rain Elevate (TRE), a unique non-carbonated, multifunctional performance water, to the industry. TRE is the newest hybrid performance beverage made with all-natural flavors to offer the boost needed to sustain your momentum with the hydration that comes from electrolytes all with zero sugar. Whether you’re triathlon training or in need of a boost getting from the office, the classroom, or the gym, TRE is the perfect pick-me-up drink to elevate your everyday routine.

Here’s the scoop:

TRE features three refreshing fruity flavors including Mango Fusion, Mixed Berry, and Power Punch

TRE gives you a fueled up boost thanks to the 160 mg of caffeine, added electrolytes for enhanced hydration, L-theanine for increased focus, zero sugar, and functional ingredients

Perfect for a pre-workout boost and post-workout hydration along with focus needed for everyday activities

TRE is now available in Phoenix, Denver, Seattle, & Portland retailers.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

An industry leader in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company, situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. Talking Rain’s sustainable growth is attributed to the company’s ability to stay true to their vision and heritage, while continually improving and innovating their products.

Talking Rain products offer a wide range of flavors that are great tasting and refreshing, making them perfect for people who desire to make healthier choices. Talking Rain beverages are zero sugar and made from naturally sourced colors.

Talking Rain is committed to building a sustainable future. The brand connects with partners who prioritize these important efforts and are committed to being a voice in the education of how we can all do our part. Sparkling Ice is committed to: Reduction, Education and Support.

To learn more about Talking Rain, please visit talkingrain.com.

