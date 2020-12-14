Toutalou Announces National Distribution with Urban Outfitters

LOS ANGELES — Toutalou by Avery Arden Brands announced its first national retail distribution partnership with multi-national lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters. Urban Outfitters will be carrying and distributing Toutalou’s first product to market “Revive,” a plant-based 2 oz. natural hangover-preventative wellness tonic.

Toutalou Revive was born earlier this year out of recognition that there was a lack of an all-natural plant-based hangover preventative in the market. The product’s main initiative is to improve American drinking culture by increasing human productivity and helping the body better process the consumption of alcohol. Toutalou Revive is currently sold by independent retailers across the nation as well D2C via e-commerce channels including Amazon, Zulily, and their own ecommerce website.