Ugly Drinks Launches Monthly Limited Edition Flavors Online

NEW YORK– Ugly Drinks will be working with their community to crowdsource ideas and release a new LIMITED EDITION flavor of their 12 oz. sparkling water range EVERY MONTH via their direct to consumer website (uglydrinks.com). The Ugly community is growing, with Ugly having seen 250% growth on DTC over the last 12 months, and Ugly is making sure their fans are involved in key decisions and future product launches.

Fans of Ugly will be trialling the products and supplying feedback and suggestions for upcoming flavors to help inform what launches are coming next. As a digitally native and community driven brand, Ugly Drinks have also wanted their fans to truly be a part of the product development process – and what better way to do it than create something new with them every month.

The limited edition products will be variations of the flavored sparkling water range – Ugly’s first product – and as ever, they will contain no sugar, no sweetener, no calories and nothing artificial. The first flavour, Cherry Cola, goes on early release on May 12th (public release May 15th) and second flavour in early June, you better get it quick, because when they’re gone, they’re gone.

Tuesday’s early release will see Ugly subscribers to the Ugly Autoship (subscription) program receive exclusive pricing and early access to the product. On Friday, the new flavor will be announced publicly and will go on general release at uglydrinks.com. These flavors will be available for a limited time and from Ugly’s website (uglydrinks.com) only.

Ugly Drinks was created with a powerful mission to challenge the status quo and take on big beverage. The ability to be nimble, launch these new flavors quickly and bring the Ugly community into the decision making process is what gives Ugly the edge against the big soda brands it stands alongside on shelf. Although the flavors cannot be revealed, they will certainly give customers a throwback to the nostalgic soda flavors they consumer as a kid – but with none of the bad stuff!

Hugh Thomas, Co-Founder & CEO, UGLY DRINKS says: “The idea for our limited edition flavors was born only months ago in 2020. Ugly is fortunate to have the perfect liquid to innovate with, amazingly nimble partners in place on design and production, a team that will work quickly to make this a reality and a DTC platform underpinning it to support it all. We can’t wait to have our consumers involved in the feedback process – it’s simple: we want to launch products that our consumers tell us they want! ”

Keep an eye out for Ugly’s first Limited Edition launch on May 15th – or sign up to their mailing list for early access. Ugly needs your taste buds!

About Ugly

Ugly Drinks was co-founded by friends Hugh Thomas (30) and Joe Benn (31) out of concern for the distinct lack of unsweetened options and authentic brands in the beverage chiller.

The idea for Ugly was born – a beverage brand tackling The Ugly Truth.

Ugly Drinks are committed to making positive change in the beverage space. The Ugly portfolio consists of Ugly Flavored, a healthier soda alternative, Ugly Energized, a clean energy drink & Plain Ugly Purified Water – tackling the Ugly Truth of plastic pollution. For every can of Ugly Flavored sold, Ugly donates to Girl Up, a global leadership initiative tackling gender inequality. For every can of Plain Ugly sold, Ugly donates to Oceanic Global to engage new audiences in ocean conversation.

Ugly appeals to millennial and generation Z consumers looking for brands with clear purpose – as well as healthy options.