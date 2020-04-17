Whole Foods Issues Merchandising, Receiving Changes & Mask Policy

Whole Foods Market has issued a variety of policy changes for vendors who come in contact with store employees as it works to cut back possible routes of transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

This Wednesday the retailer issued an email stating that “all non-essential third party merchandisers” — the teams who routinely assist with stocking shelves and displays — can only work in one Whole Foods per day and only in a total of two Whole Foods stores per week. They also cannot work in other retailers if they are servicing Whole Foods stores. According to the memo, all merchandisers must wear a mask and gloves throughout their time in store and, following previous procedures, must agree to undergo a temperature check.

While a hurdle for merchandisers, it’s an understandable move, Will Ahearn, president of merchandiser Dirty Hands told NOSH. Dirty Hands currently services Whole Foods nationwide with 80 of its 120-plus employees dedicated to merchandising brands in the retailer.

“We need to commend Whole Foods for taking action to ensure there aren’t silent spreaders that are in twelve stores a day and passing it on,” Ahearn said. “I think this is a necessary step for us to get through this. Obviously for us it changes our model. It doesn’t change the value that we’re bringing but it changes the scope of which we can bring it.”

To continue to service Whole Foods locations, Ahearn said he has reallocated some employees from servicing independent retailers (some of which have closed) and back-office staff to work in Whole Foods stores.

While the guidelines do not specifically address direct-store-delivery (DSD) companies, which also deliver products, in addition to providing merchandising services. However, some DSD distributors have already changed their models. Chuck Casano, founder and CEO of Southern California distributor Hi-Touch, said he has been dropping off products and then Whole Foods team members from departments such as prepared foods, which has seen sales drop as salad bars, hot bars and soup bars are closed, take over.

“That keeps our guys out of the front of the store and limits exposure.” Casano said. “In exchange for this, we told Whole Foods, ‘it’s not like we’re going to send our guys home, we’ll hit more stops so we can keep the shelf more full and limit out of stocks.’”

Earlier this week the retailer issued another memo to suppliers, which included details about updated contact tracing for infected individuals. The retailer noted it will seek to determine which employees and vendors have been in “close contact” (which Whole Foods defines as being within 6 feet of an infected individual for more than 15 minutes) with any infected person in stores and then notify each accordingly.

The procedures did not list notifying customers.

Employees of vendors identified as having close contact with an infected person will be asked to not return to the store for 14 days, regardless of testing status.

Any vendors who are “related to employees or contractors that work in our stores or facilities and/or come into contact with our team members through receiving” must also report any confirmed case to Whole Foods, including when the individual was last in stores and a photo of the individual so that in-store contact tracing can occur.

To further protect team members, on April 13 Whole Foods mandated that all employees and prime now shoppers must wear a mask throughout their shift. Whole Foods will also offer personal face shields to team members and prime now shoppers as an optional protective measure.

Earlier this month the retailer also laid out new guidelines for receiving, in a move designed to limit exposure to back of house employees as well. Drivers are now asked to remain in their vehicle until ready to unload and then, ideally, use their own equipment. Products will now be dropped in a designated spot and then Whole Foods team members will move the product into the appropriate areas.

Drivers are now asked to send a photograph of their proof of delivery and then email it to receivers. If paperwork is required, it can no longer be exchanged but rather the driver must put the paperwork on the ground and then back away 6 feet so the receiver can sign.