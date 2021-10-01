17 New Fun-Flavored Beverages To Try This Month

Beverage companies innovated with a wide range of flavors this month from a Reese’s cup coffee from International Delight to Starburst-inspired C4 Energy drinks. The cannabis beverage industry also continued to grow with the debut of brands such as James & James and new products such as a THC-infused botanical beverage from AMASS. Check out the roundup below for the latest limited-edition launches, product reformulations and co-branded drink debuts.

La Colombe

Coffee brand La Colombe debuted its first non-dairy pumpkin beverage — a Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Draft Latte — and added an Extra Bold Nitro Cold Brew to its permanent lineup. The Extra Bold Nitro Cold Brew contains 20 calories while the pumpkin spice latte contains 100 calories. Both new products are available in 9 oz. cans for $2.99 at select retailers nationwide.

Rise Brewing Co.

Organic nitro cold brew and oat milk maker Rise Brewing Co. and Thai iced tea and coffee company Emshika’s teamed up to launch two new oat milk-based products: a Thai Coffee Latte and a Thai Tea Latte. The new co-branded products are available online in a 6-pack of 12 oz. cans for $27.

Reese’s Coffee

Coffee creamer brand International Delight teamed up with Hershey’s to create a ready-to-drink Reese’s flavored coffee. The new iced coffee product will be a permanent addition to International Delight’s portfolio and is available in 64 oz. cartons for $3.99 at select retailers nationwide.

James & James

James & James made its brand debut with two CBD seltzers in Cucumber Mint and Cherry Vanilla flavors. The zero calorie sparkling hemp drinks contain 25 mg of CBD and are available in 4-packs of 12 oz. bottles for $19.99 at select retailers in Wyoming and Colorado.

Essentia

Alkaline water company Essentia introduced its first large format line extension with a two gallon box. The new format is intended to be a more sustainable alternative than single-use plastic bottles as the box is made with recycled corrugate and the internal bag uses 80% less plastic than the brand’s 1 L bottles. The boxes are available at CVS and Walmart nationwide for a suggested retail price of $16.99.

MTN DEW

MTN DEW joined the fall-flavor bandwagon with the launch of its new Thrashed Apple variety available exclusively at Kroger. Thrashed Apple combines citrus and apple flavors and its launch is followed by the brand’s new #RockYourTastebuds social media campaign.

Cheribundi

Cheribundi introduced a concentrate form of its antioxidant-filled tart cherry juice beverage this month. Made from a blend of tart cherry juice and juice concentrate, Cheribundi Concentrate contains the equivalent of 40 cherries per 2.5 oz. pouch and is available in a 12-pack for $32.40.

AMASS

Botanical beverage maker AMASS entered the cannabis space with the debut of Afterdream, created in collaboration with OpenNest Labs. The non-alcoholic, cannabis infused contains 3.5 mg of THC, 3.5 mg of CBD and 3.5 mg of Delta-8 THC per serving. The beverage is flavored with Sumac, Sorrel, lemon peel, mint and rosemary and is available in a multi-serve 750 ml bottle exclusively at Sweet Flower dispensary locations for $70.

Tribucha

Kombucha maker Tribucha debuted its new SuperB functional soda line in Blood Orange Mango, Dragonfruit Lemonade, Blueberry Ginger and Raspberry Pomegranate flavors. The shelf-stable sodas contain a blend of probiotics and postbiotics and have no calories, sugar or carbs. The SuperB line is available at select Publix locations for $2.79 per 12 oz. can.

TAZO

Tea maker TAZO introduced its refreshers line in Iced Citrus Jasmine and Iced Watermelon Cucumber flavors as well as launching three flavored-varieties of its Unsweetened Iced Tea: Iced Passion, Iced Zen and Iced Black Tea. Both new lines are intended to be mixed with equal parts of water or seltzer and are available in 32 oz. cartons for a suggested retail price of $3.99 at retailers nationwide.

Just Live

Through a partnership with Vertical Wellness, performance CBD brand Just Live launched a line of sparkling CBD water in Meyer Lemon, Cran-Raspberry, Lime with Mint, Clementine, Mixed Berry and Grapefruit flavors. The drinks contain 25 mg of CBD per serving and are available on the brand’s website.

Alani Nu

Energy drink maker Alani Nu introduced two new fall-themed products this month: Witch’s Brew-flavored Energy Drink and a Witch’s Brew Pre-Workout powder. Both products contain 200 mg of caffeine and the RTD variety has no sugar and 15 calories per serving. The energy drink is available in a 12-pack for $29.99 while the 30-serving pre-workout powder retails for $39.99. The products are also available in a bundle for $69.98 and will be available nationwide at retailers including Target, GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe and Kroger.

Shamrock Farms

Dairy company Shamrock Farms is embracing fall and holiday flavors with the debut of Pumpkin Spice, Vanilla Bourbon, Homemade Vanilla and Decadent Chocolate flavored whipping creams and the launch of its Pumpkin Spice, Irish Whiskey and Pecan Pie flavored eggnog. Both holiday-inspired product lines are available in 32 oz. resealable bottles in select regions at retailers such as Albertsons, Giant Food, Target and Walmart.

Lifeway Foods

Kefir maker Lifeway Foods launched a plant-based oat line in Plain, Vanilla, Strawberry Vanilla, Peaches and Cream, berries and cream, apple cinnamon and blueberry maple flavors as well as a new formula for its Chocolate kefir. The new oat line contains active probiotic cultures and 140 calories per serving and is available at retailers nationwide in a 32 oz. bottle for a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Clean Energy

Plant-based sports nutrition company Clean Energy debuted a new on-the-go line of smoothie packets made with a blend of organic Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Spinach and Flaxseed. The single-serve smoothies are shelf-stable and electrolyte-enhanced and contain 70 calories and 10 grams of sugar per 3.5 oz. pouch. The smoothies are available online in an 8-pack for $24.

Perrier

In celebration of Día de los Muertos, Perrier has introduced a limited-edition “Mystére Potion” blackberry flavor of its classic carbonated mineral water. The Día de los Muertos flavor is available in a 10-pack of 8.45 oz. cans for a suggested retail price of $6.89, exclusively at Target.

C4 Energy

Energy drink maker C4 partnered up with Mars Wrigley to launch four new Starburst-inspired flavors: Strawberry, Cherry, Orange and Lemon. The new line contains no calories, sugar or artificial flavors and is made with functional ingredients such as CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine, BetaPower, Caffeine Anhydrous and L-Citrullin. The Starburst-inspired flavors are available in a 12-pack of 16 oz. cans online and at retailers nationwide for $29.99.