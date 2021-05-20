AMARUMAYU’S New Immunity-Boosting Superfruit Juices Now Available

Los Angeles, CA — AMARUMAYU is excited to introduce two immunity-boosting Superfruit Juices, made with superfruits that are wild-harvested by indigenous communities in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest.

The two beverages feature Buriti and Camu Camu, grown deep within the Amazon for thousands of years. Long prized for their powerful health benefits, these exotic superfruits are rich sources of vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. The brand is named after the Amazon River’s ancient name, AMARUMAYU — “AMARU” means snake and “MAYU” means river.

“The Buriti and Camu Camu superfruits we use to make AMARUMAYU Superfruit Juices have been part of the healthy diets of the indigenous peoples of the Amazon for centuries,” says Jorge Lopez-Doriga, Global Director of Communications and Sustainability for AMARUMAYU. “We are so excited that we have turned these highly nutritious powerhouses into delicious, tropical juices to share with people across the U.S.”

AMARUMAYU Superfruit Juices are available in two flavors. Both are 100% juice, with no added sugar and no preservatives:

Camu Camu Superfruit Juice: With 50 times as much Vitamin C as an orange, Camu Camu is a citrusy, red fruit that has grown in the Amazon for thousands of years. This nourishing, hydrating Superfruit Juice boasts 570% DV of Vitamin C in each 16 oz. bottle.

Buriti Superfruit Juice: In the Amazon, Buriti is known as “The Tree of Life,” because it has provided food for hundreds of species of vertebrates for centuries. Deeply rich in nutrients, Buriti is a yellow fruit from an Amazonian palm tree. The refreshing Buriti Superfruit Juice — which is blended with juice from the native Cocona superfruit — supports the immune system and helps rejuvenate the skin, thanks to its high concentration of Vitamins A and C, Omegas 3, 6 and 9, and minerals like Potassium, Iron and Calcium

AMARUMAYU Superfruit Juices come in 16 oz. bottles that layer bright, beautiful illustrations of the Buriti and Camu Camu superfruits with engravings inspired by postage stamps from the early to mid-20th century, illustrating the traditional harvesting process. The ready-to-drink juices are shelf-stable and are packaged in resealable, reusable, recyclable aluminum bottles.

AMARUMAYU Superfruit Juices are currently rolling out to grocery retailers. They are available on Amazon for $28.75 per 6-Pack of 16 oz. bottles, and to celebrate the brand’s launch, they are now on sale at 25% off introductory pricing of $21.55 per 6-Pack of 16 oz. bottles.

AMARUMAYU’s purpose-driven mission extends beyond nutritious and delicious juices. By investing in five million hectares of protected jungle within the Peruvian Amazon to sustainably wild-harvest their superfruits — which are only obtained from trees that have not been cut down — they help protect the Amazon and combat climate change. The company also partners with the indigenous communities of the Amazon, empowering them economically to continue to fulfill their ancient role as the True Guardians of the Amazon Rainforest.

About AMARUMAYU

AMARUMAYU is the maker of immune-boosting Superfruit Juices sustainably wild-harvested from the heart of the Amazon. Witness to Peru’s threatened rainforest, the Añaños family — founders of multinational beverage manufacturer AJE — created AMARUMAYU to facilitate the protection of the Peruvian Amazon from deforestation. In doing so, they put three decades of the family’s beverage-manufacturing expertise and knowledge of the local superfruits to work. The company is on a mission to protect biodiversity, fight climate change, and empower indigenous communities. AMARUMAYU is better for you, better for the Amazon, and better for the Planet.

For More Information:

https://amarumayu.com/